Gebaut für Oligarchen und Millionäre - Das Geschäft mit den Luxus-Yachten
Image: Java

Made for Oligarchs and Millionaires

1 hour ago

Since the all-out invasion of Ukraine, many super yachts linked to Russian oligarchs have been seized.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MyzZ

But others have simply moved their floating palaces to Turkey to evade the sanctions, or ‘gone dark,’ disappearing from global tracking maps.

 

Image: Java

Meanwhile, the luxury yacht business continues to boom. Yachts - with a value of up to 600 million Euros - have always been the ultimate status symbol, coveted and despised in equal measure. At the annual Monaco super yacht exhibition, interior designer Sabrina Monteeone-Oeino takes us on a tour of her latest creation. But in a world threatened by global warming, superyachts consume nearly 500 liters of diesel per hour.  

 

However, through new technology and new uses, the yachting world is trying to redeem its bad reputation. Francis Lapp has invented a solar-powered yacht. Other manufacturers are working on hydrogen-powered engines. The film investigates the changing world of luxury yachting. 
 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 07.02.2023 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 07.02.2023 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 07.02.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
WED 08.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 11.02.2023 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 12.02.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

WED 08.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 11.02.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

