Madagascar confronts its worst drought in decades

It has not rained in Madagascar for months and parasites have affected staple crops, leading to rising food prices and leaving families with nothing to eat.

In its latest Hunger Hotspots report for 2021, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) says acute food insecurity in southern Madagascar "is expected to push 14,000 people into catastrophic acute food insecurity by September 22." It warns that this number is expected to double by the end of the year, with 28,000 people requiring urgent action to prevent widespread death and starvation.

But support has been slow in coming, suggesting that Madagascar may be facing a crisis that is largely out of the public eye.

Starving to death

In Berary, the far south of Madagascar, district head Metairie Rabefamory told German broadcaster ARD that he had seen how "five children and three women died,” stressing that "they starved to death."

It has not rained in this remote part of the country for three years. The villagers' fields have have turned to dust, and they have not been able to harvest anything this year.

Sinzay, a mother of eight children, survived thanks to a food delivery. "We were really helpless and like skeletons. We couldn't even walk anymore. We would have broken down if we had just tripped over a branch," she told ARD.

"My children are crying. They cry so much, deep down, with all their might. One has already passed out from crying so much.”

The paper strip shows red, meaning that the girl's arm is dangerously thin for her age

Sinzay's family has no food, and no safe home or clean clothes. Her son Havanay said they eat wild roots: "But we cannot cook them. We put them in the pot, cover them with water, but they remain raw. The roots are always hard. We eat them, but they don't fill us up."

The desperation of eating anything to survive has left him with stomach cramps and diarrhea. "When I go to the bathroom, my stool is yellow and sometimes bloody.

"I would like a blanket, clothes and sandals. But above all, I want to eat something," Havanay said.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Fierce flash floods in Europe Unprecedented flooding — caused by two months' worth of rainfall in two days — has resulted in devastating damage in western Europe, leaving at least 209 people dead in Germany and Belgium. Narrow valley streams swelled into raging floods in the space of hours, wiping out centuries-old communities. Rebuilding the ruined homes, businesses and infrastructure is expected to cost billions of euros.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world London submerged Extreme flooding across northern Europe also hit the United Kingdom, with parts of London swamped by fast-rising waters as almost a month of rain fell in a single day. Subway stations were quickly flooded and streets submerged. The flash flooding showed that "the dangers of climate change are now moving closer to home," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Extreme rainy seasons Record floods have also hit parts of India and central China, overwhelming dams and drains and flooding streets. The downpours have been particularly heavy, even for the rainy season. Scientists have predicted that climate change will lead to more frequent and intense rainfall — warmer air holds more water, creating more rain.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Floodwaters inundate central China Days of record-breaking rainfall also caused devastating flooding across China's central Henan province in late July. Scores people have been killed, hundreds of thousands displaced — and many are still unaccounted missing. In the provincial capital Zhengzhou, people were trapped in an underground railway when it was inundated with water. Rural areas are said to have been hit even worse.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Greece melts down amid heat waves As nations flood in northern Europe, southern countries like Greece have been in the grip of several heat waves in the early summer. In the first week of July, temperatures soared to 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit). Tourism hot spots like the Acropolis were forced to shut during the day, while the extreme heat also sparked forest fires outside Thessaloniki, which helicopters tried to douse.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Sardinia scorched by 'unprecedented' wildfires "It is an unprecedented reality in Sardinia’s history," said Sardinia's Governor Christian Salinas of the ongoing wildfires that have scorched the historic central western area of Montiferru. "So far, 20,000 hectares of forest that represent centuries of environmental history of our island have gone up in ashes." Around 1,200 people have been evacuated across the still-burning region.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Heat records in the US, Canada Intense heat is becoming more common, as seen in late June in the US states of Washington and Oregon and the Canadian province of British Columbia. Scorching temperatures under a "heat dome," hot air trapped for days by high pressure fronts, caused hundreds of heat-related deaths. The village of Lytton recorded a high of 49.6 Celsius (121 Fahrenheit) — and burned to the ground the next day.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Wildfires sparking thunderstorms The heat wave may be over but dry conditions are fueling one of the region's most intense wildfire seasons. Oregon's Bootleg Fire, which has burned an area the size of Los Angeles in just two weeks, is so big it's creating its own weather and sending smoke all the way to New York. A recent study said the weather conditions would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Amazon nearing a 'tipping point'? To the south, central Brazil is suffering its worst drought 100 years, increasing the risk of fires and further deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Researchers recently reported that a large swath of the southeastern Amazon has flipped from absorbing to emitting planet-warming CO2 emissions, pushing the rainforest closer to a "tipping point."

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world 'On the verge of starvation' After years of unrelenting drought, more than 1.14 million people in Madagascar are food-insecure, with some now forced to eat raw cactus, wild leaves and locusts in famine-like conditions. With the absence of natural disaster, crop failure or political conflict, the dire situation in the southeastern African nation is said to be first famine in modern history caused solely by climate change.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world More people fleeing natural disasters The number of people fleeing conflict and natural disasters hit a 10-year high in 2020, with a record 55 million people relocating within their own country. That's in addition to some 26 million people who fled across borders. A joint report released by refugee monitors in May found that three-quarters of the internally displaced were victims of extreme weather — and that number is likely to grow. Author: Martin Kuebler, Stuart Braun



COVID-19 worsens crisis

Many aid organizations have reported on the devastation of the drought on families who hardly have anything to eat.

Ricardo Fernandez, head of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Madagascar, told ARD that the work of the international humanitarian medical group has become difficult.

"A major factor that makes malnutrition worse is unemployment. In addition, people no longer have any food, they cannot harvest; there is no work, no income. COVID-19 also complicates the situation because the pandemic hinders mobility and the distribution of goods," Fernandez said.

Other aid organizations report similar stories. They say people in their desperation are resorting to eating cockroaches, clay mixed with leaves, or even leather.

One woman, Florentine, was forced to cook leather for a meal. "We'll eat it right away because we're so hungry," she said.

Florentine is a climate refugee from the very south who made her way inland. But she said things are no better there.

Lack of access to affected regions

The crisis in Madagascar is compounded by a lack of access to areas worst hit by drought. Rough roads in remote regions require days for the transport of relief supplies.

Lova Hasinirina Ranoromaro, the head the office of the president, told ARD that the government wants to build roads and a pipeline to provide clean water to people.

"President [Andry] Rajoelina [...] really wants these projects to have a real impact on people within 18 months," Ranoromaro said.

For some, this may not come quickly enough. The WFP has warned that acute food insecurity has reached critical levels in the districts of Ambovombe, Ampanihy Ouest, Beloha and Tsihombe. At least 55% of people living there are in urgent need of action to protect livelihoods, reduce food shortages and save lives.