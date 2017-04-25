Queen Consort of the Netherlands

Máxima was born Máxima Zorreguieta Cerruti on May 17, 1971 in Argentina. She married Crown Prince Willem-Alexander in 2002 who later became king after his mother abducted in 2013. The Dutch parliament confirmed that Máxima would receive the title of “queen consort” upon her husband’s ascension to the throne. Her acceptance into Dutch society has not been without controversy. Máxima's father, Jorge Zorreguieta, was a cabinet minister during the National Reorganization Process, the latest Argentinian dictatorship. His tenure as a minister took place during the beginning stages of the so-called Dirty War, when some 10,000–30,000 people were either killed or disappeared during the seven-year military regime. Zorreguieta claimed he was unaware of the war while serving as a cabinet minister. An independent investigation determined that Máxima's father had not been directly involved the many atrocities that took place during that period. But as a cabinet minister he was almost certainly aware of them.