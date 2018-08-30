 Luka Modric, Mo Salah join Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA Best shortlist | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.09.2018

Sports

Luka Modric, Mo Salah join Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA Best shortlist

Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Luka Modric have been named on the shortlist for the FIFA player of the year award. This is the first time in 12 years that Lionel Messi has failed to make the cut

Bildkombo - Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric

Luka Modric (pictured above, right) made the shortlist for the FIFA Best award, which was announced on Monday, for helping Real Madrid to a third-straight Champions League title in May and then captaining Croatia to the World Cup final. Modric won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament and was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year a few week's later. 

Mohamed Salah (above, left), who like Modric has made the shortlist for the first time, got there based on the 32 goals he scored in the Premier League for Liverpool last season (44 in all competitions). Although Liverpool reached the final against Madrid, he was was forced off early after injuring his shoulder following a challenge from Sergio Ramos.

The holder, Cristiano Ronaldo (above, middle), who has won the award five times since 2008, was the top scorer in the Champions League, leading Real Madrid to a third-straight European title, their fourth in five years – before leaving for Juventus in the summer.

The coaches

In the coaching category, Didier Deschamps, who led France to the World Cup title in Russia, was nominated alongside Zlatko Dalic of Croatia. Zinedine Zidane, who quit Real Madrid after a third straight Champions League title, completes the shortlist.

The women

Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsan of European and French champions Lyon, Norway's Ada Hegerberg and Marta, who captained Brazil to the Copa America Feminina title, are the finalists for the top women's player. 

Women's coaches

In the women coaching category, Sarina Wiegman, the 2017 winner for leading the Netherlands to the European championship, is joined by Asako Takakura, who guided Japan to the Asian Games title last week, and Reynald Pedros of France.

The award is decided through a combination of votes from national team coaches, captains, members of the media and fans, and is to be presented at the Best FIFA Football Awards on September 24 in London.

pfd/mp (dpa, AFP, AP)

France win World Cup after beating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow

Champions League final: Gareth Bale steals the show as Real Madrid beat Liverpool

Gareth Bale came off the bench and did the damage for Real Madrid, including a sublime overhead kick moments after his substitution. In the Liverpool goal, Germany's Loris Karius had a night to forget. (26.05.2018)  

Champions League final: Gareth Bale steals the show as Real Madrid beat Liverpool

Neymar omitted from FIFA Best shortlist 24.07.2018

Brazilian forward Neymar is a surprise omission from the FIFA's Best Men's Player award shortlist. There's also a complete lack of Germans on the men's list, but Dzsenifer Marozsan is in contention for the women's gong.  

Mohamed Salah wins African Player of the Year for 2017

World Cup 2018: Five lessons learned from the group stage 28.06.2018

From shocking upsets to unfathomable goals, the 2018 World Cup has had football fans around the world on the edge of their seats during the group stage. But what have we learned so far?  

Fußball WM 2018 Gruppe E Brasilien - Schweiz Neymar

Neymar omitted from FIFA Best shortlist 24.07.2018

Brazilian forward Neymar is a surprise omission from the FIFA's Best Men's Player award shortlist. There's also a complete lack of Germans on the men's list, but Dzsenifer Marozsan is in contention for the women's gong.

Russland WM 2018 Argentinien gegen Kroatien

Croatia hammer Argentina 3-0 and reach last 16 21.06.2018

Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic got the goals as Croatia turned Argentina's slow World Cup start into a minor disaster. Iceland could take Argentina's fate out of their hands tomorrow.

Fußball WM 2018 Gruppe D Kroatien - Nigeria

World Cup 2018: Five lessons learned from the group stage 28.06.2018

From shocking upsets to unfathomable goals, the 2018 World Cup has had football fans around the world on the edge of their seats during the group stage. But what have we learned so far?

