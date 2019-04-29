 Lucky Luke made in Germany for the first time | Books | DW | 03.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Books

Lucky Luke made in Germany for the first time

The "lonesome cowboy" has been riding his horse through the Wild West for more than 70 years. Now, in the first official tribute book written by a German, Berlin comic artist Mawil is giving Lucky Luke a cool new saddle.

  • Comic Lucky Luke sattelt um (Lucky Comics, 2019. By Mawil)

    Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

    Lucky Luke switches saddles

    Lucky Luke is rarely seen without his eternal companion, his horse Jolly Jumper. But in the latest official tribute to Morris' legendary character, the cowboy gets a new saddle: on a bicycle. In the story created by Berlin cartoonist Mawil, Lucky Luke races through the Wild West to save the prototype of the modern bicycle from crooks and prove that it's faster than a high-wheeler.

  • Lucky Luke (picture-alliance/dpa/Egmont Comic Collection)

    Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

    The fastest gun in the West

    Blue jeans, yellow shirt, black vest, a red bandana and a white cowboy hat — that's been Lucky Luke's attire for the past 70 years. The Belgian comic series about the lanky cowboy who famously "shoots faster than his shadow" is one of the best-known in Europe and has been translated into many languages. It's also been adapted into animated films and TV series as well as live action movies.

  • Lucky Luke and horse play chess (picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

    Luke and Jolly Jumper

    Luke's eternal side-kick and companion is his white steed Jolly Jumper, "the smartest horse in the world." No other horse is as good at chess, arm-wrestling, running while asleep — and making dry comments.  

  • Lucky Luke on horse (Lucky Comics)

    Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

    A legend of the West

    The Belgian cartoon character gallops across the Wild West from one adventure to the next. For decades, a trademark cigarette dangled from Lucky Luke's lips, but in 1983, it was replaced with a wisp of straw in response to the growing anti-smoking movement — which earned artist Morris recognition from the World Health Organization.

  • Lucky Luke shoots slingshot at snake (Lucky Comics)

    Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

    Wild West hero

    At the end of most of his adventures with villains, robbers, gold diggers — and the occasional rattle snake — in the Wild West, Luke and Jolly Jumper ride off into a bright orange sunset, with Luke singing, "I'm a poor lonesome cowboy, I'm a long long way from home..." To this day, the skinny cowboy continues to star in new adventures.

  • Lucky Luke on top of birthday cake surrounded by Dalton brothers (Lucky Comics)

    Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

    Foiling the Daltons

    The Dalton brothers are Luke's eternal adversaries in the comic series. In the cartoons and movies, the hilarious quartet of outlaws usually breaks out of prison to chase Luke down, but in the end, he turns things around and puts them right back in jail.

  • Actors play Daltons and Lucky Luke (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

    The hero and the outlaws in the movies

    The comic inspired several films over the years. The 2004 "Les Dalton" was filmed in France, Germany, and Spain. The actors look the part, but this particular movie version of the wildly popular Wild West comic series wasn't very successful.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


  • Comic Lucky Luke sattelt um (Lucky Comics, 2019. By Mawil)

    Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

    Lucky Luke switches saddles

    Lucky Luke is rarely seen without his eternal companion, his horse Jolly Jumper. But in the latest official tribute to Morris' legendary character, the cowboy gets a new saddle: on a bicycle. In the story created by Berlin cartoonist Mawil, Lucky Luke races through the Wild West to save the prototype of the modern bicycle from crooks and prove that it's faster than a high-wheeler.

  • Lucky Luke (picture-alliance/dpa/Egmont Comic Collection)

    Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

    The fastest gun in the West

    Blue jeans, yellow shirt, black vest, a red bandana and a white cowboy hat — that's been Lucky Luke's attire for the past 70 years. The Belgian comic series about the lanky cowboy who famously "shoots faster than his shadow" is one of the best-known in Europe and has been translated into many languages. It's also been adapted into animated films and TV series as well as live action movies.

  • Lucky Luke and horse play chess (picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

    Luke and Jolly Jumper

    Luke's eternal side-kick and companion is his white steed Jolly Jumper, "the smartest horse in the world." No other horse is as good at chess, arm-wrestling, running while asleep — and making dry comments.  

  • Lucky Luke on horse (Lucky Comics)

    Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

    A legend of the West

    The Belgian cartoon character gallops across the Wild West from one adventure to the next. For decades, a trademark cigarette dangled from Lucky Luke's lips, but in 1983, it was replaced with a wisp of straw in response to the growing anti-smoking movement — which earned artist Morris recognition from the World Health Organization.

  • Lucky Luke shoots slingshot at snake (Lucky Comics)

    Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

    Wild West hero

    At the end of most of his adventures with villains, robbers, gold diggers — and the occasional rattle snake — in the Wild West, Luke and Jolly Jumper ride off into a bright orange sunset, with Luke singing, "I'm a poor lonesome cowboy, I'm a long long way from home..." To this day, the skinny cowboy continues to star in new adventures.

  • Lucky Luke on top of birthday cake surrounded by Dalton brothers (Lucky Comics)

    Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

    Foiling the Daltons

    The Dalton brothers are Luke's eternal adversaries in the comic series. In the cartoons and movies, the hilarious quartet of outlaws usually breaks out of prison to chase Luke down, but in the end, he turns things around and puts them right back in jail.

  • Actors play Daltons and Lucky Luke (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

    The hero and the outlaws in the movies

    The comic inspired several films over the years. The 2004 "Les Dalton" was filmed in France, Germany, and Spain. The actors look the part, but this particular movie version of the wildly popular Wild West comic series wasn't very successful.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


DW: In your tribute to Lucky Luke, the Western hero's saddle is not on a horse, but on a bicycle — an unusual vehicle for a cowboy…

Mawil: I'm a big bicycle fan. In my stories, I always include something that I personally enjoy. I spend around an hour a day riding my bike in Berlin; I've been on a bicycle tour through the Baltic states with my old East German Diamant bike and on a mountain bike tour through the mountains of Georgia and Azerbaijan... So my Lucky Luke album is therefore a love declaration to this means of transportation. I think the world would be a better place if more people would cycle.

Deutschland der Zeichner Mawil (Mawil)

Comic book artist Mawil on his bike with one of his trademark characters, "Supa-Hasi"

The reader of your comic book learns how the modern bicycle replaced the initial high wheeler. You depict two bicycle manufacturers, Pope and Overman, as fierce competitors in the establishment of the industry. A true story?

Certainly not the way I depict it. I did a little bit of research on the history of modern bicycles and came across several manufacturers in the USA. What is historically true is that Pope was the largest, and Overman was one of the first to license modern wheel manufacturing.

The rest — the hunt for the Wild West prototype, the involuntary stop at the indigenous totem pole, the San Francisco bicycle race — is all invented. Incidentally, that's what Lucky Luke's creator Morris did. He used historical figures such as the Daltons and developed his own characters out of them.

Comic Lucky Luke sattelt um (Lucky Comics, 2019. By Mawil)

Jolly Jumper is still part of the story...

And Lucky Luke does not just fight crooks and Native Indians in your story...

I've included references to problems cyclists face today, for example the common problem that you can't take your bike with you on every train. The railway company isn't among the good guys in my story, even though I'm a fan of [German railway company] Deutsche Bahn and its train conductors — I rather dedicate this part of my homage to the executives of the company, who only have profit on their mind.

Morris created the lonesome cowboy who shoots faster than his shadow more than 70 years ago. It probably wasn't an easy task to slip into his Western boots?

My huge respect for his legacy and the fact that it was my first time drawing a figure that wasn't my own creation made it difficult at the beginning. But then I just started — after all I had to complete the project at some point.

My book is a tribute to Lucky Luke; it's the third in a special series; two other titles were done by French cartoonists. That means I didn't have to follow all the former guidelines to make sure that every ear and every hand looks exactly like the original.

Cover Comic Lucky Luke sattelt um (Lucky Comics, 2019. By Mawil)

An English version of the comic is being prepared

You spent about a year working on the story that contains more than 600 frames. How did you manage not to loose track?

The hardest thing for me was to come up with the initial idea. Then, after I developed the story with the bike, all I had to do was invent funny things about cycling, and carry them to extremes — in a Wild West context.

So I started by creating a storyboard, building into the storyline all the jokes that occurred to me. Then I created rough sketches of all the pages as they should later appear in the book, often changing the order of things by cutting out boxes and sticking them to the next page during this phase. When I felt that the rhythm of the storyboard was right for me, I started the proper drawings.

And that's all manual work?

Yes, I do all my drawings by hand and preferably in pencil. I like the lively scratchy line of the pencil. Then I scan all the frames and add colors using my computer.

How did you get the honor to create this official tribute to Lucky Luke? It doesn't sound like something you'd send a job application to…

I would never have dared come up with this project idea myself — the publisher came to me. They obviously didn't put up an ad, but rather contacted me directly to find out if I could imagine doing this. They knew my previous books and apparently trusted me to be up to the task.

So it's an accolade for a comic book author?

Of course. I was already a fan of comics in my childhood. I grew up in East Germany, and there weren't that many available so I read everything I could put my hands on. I would also redraw some comic figures, among them Lucky Luke. At the time I never could have even dreamed that I would one day publish an official book of my own.

Markus Witzel alias Mawil is a Berlin comic artist. He works for numerous magazines and newspapers. His 300-page graphic novel Kinderland, about childhood in East Germany, was rewarded with the Max and Moritz Prize in 2014 in the category best German-language comic book.

 

DW recommends

Tintin and Snowy turn 90 — haven't aged a day

Tintin and his trusty sidekick Snowy have been fighting crime, solving mysteries and surviving controversy for 90 years. And the Belgian reporter continues to attract new fans. (10.01.2019)  

5 unusual character names from the Asterix comics series

Asterix and Obelix are well known names, but sometimes the main characters of the best-selling comic series were creatively renamed in translation. Who are Yali, Witblix and co? Find out here. (17.10.2017)  

Cult sci-fi comic 'Eternaut' still gives lessons in political resistance

The Argentine classic sci-fi comic from 1957 by Héctor Germán Oesterheld reflects his resistance to the terror that hit his country - two decades later. Now an exhibition explores the mythical work. (18.03.2016)  

80 years of Superman comics: Why the superhero almost never existed

When Action Comics No. 1 introduced Superman to the world, it marked the beginning of the superhero genre. The issue has become the most valuable comic book ever, but Superman's debut was actually a "pure accident." (01.06.2018)  

Asterix creator Albert Uderzo turns 90

Asterix and Obelix are Albert Uderzo's most famous creations. Although he no longer illustrates the comic, he still keeps an eye on the adventures of his characters. The next volume is due to be published in October. (25.04.2017)  

Donald Duck and the art of cartoon translation

In other parts of the world, Donald Duck is known as Paja Patak, Paperino or Aku Ankka. As the Disney character turns 85, DW spoke to comic book translator Wolfgang J. Fuchs about the art of translating cartoons. (13.03.2019)  

Cartoon cowboy Lucky Luke switches saddles

The "fastest gun in the West" — a wry and witty cartoon figure who outshoots his shadow, plays chess with his trusty horse, and wins against the bad guys every time — is being revisited by a German cartoonist. (03.05.2019)  

A brief history of comics

Based on the successful American festival, Germany's first Comic Con took place in Stuttgart from June 25-26, drawing some 50,000 fans. DW takes a look back at the evolution of the comic. (27.06.2016)  

Advertisement

Film

Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s

An immortal Hollywood legend: Audrey Hepburn

During the 1950s and 60s, Audrey Hepburn was a screen goddess. She would have turned 90 on May 4. These are the films that made her a Hollywood icon.  

Books

Osnabrück, Türkische Schriftstellerin Aslı Erdogan erhält Erich-Maria-Remarque-Friedenpreis (DW/Basak Demir)

On torture and imprisonment in Turkey: author Asli Erdogan speaks

For four months, Turkish author Asli Erdogan sat behind bars in an Istanbul prison. Now living in exile, she spoke to DW about the political situation in her homeland; and the long-term trauma inflicted by torture.  

Music

50 Jahre Bundesjugendorchester (picture-alliance/dpa/Bundesjugendorchester/S. Pfruener)

6 celebrated alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of Germany

An orchestral musician needs self-discipline, communication and musical proficiency. These qualities are useful even after leaving an orchestra. Germany's top youth orchestra has brought forth world-class stars.  

Arts.21

Reconstruction of the Humboldt-Forum in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Humboldt Forum nears completion

As Berlin's Humboldt Forum nears completion, curators are thinking about how to best showcase the many exhibits. DW met Hartmut Dorgerloh, the director of the museum, to learn more.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  