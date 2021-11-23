  1. Skip to content
Logo of the podcast Love Matters with presenter Evelyn Sharma
CultureIndia

Be part of a draw to win some DW swag!

32 minutes ago

DW's English podcast provides a space for critical conversations on relationship topics important to Indians.

https://p.dw.com/p/42rdX

You want to talk about sex openly? Are you figuring out how to be happily single? Or are you at odds with your family over your partner choice?

Love Matters is here to help you navigate the ups and downs of love. Every second week, Bollywood actress and DW presenter Evelyn Sharma hears from a listener with a relationship challenge and speaks to well-known Indians, who open up about their own experiences.

DW set with a gray backpack and other souvenirs
Symbolic image of the prizeImage: DW

 

What would you like to hear more of? Which topic would you like to discuss?

 

The closing date is 14 March 2023.

 

We look forward to your participation because we believe love matters!

Portrait of Evelyn Sharma with the lettering "Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma"

Want to talk about matters of love?

Want to talk about matters of love?

DW’s English podcast provides a space for critical conversations on relationship topics, important to Indians.
CultureNovember 23, 2021

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.
Digital WorldNovember 8, 2022
