 Looking back on 30 years of DAX

Business

Looking back on 30 years of DAX

It's not every day that a stock market index turns 30, but Germany's famous DAX is celebrating this milestone. The index is a living piece of the country's economic history.

Celebrating the DAX (Reuters)

On July 1, 1988, Germany's DAX stock index went online for the first time with a value of 1,163.52 points. In January this year, the stock market barometer reached a peak of more than 13,500 points, although it has since gone down again in recent weeks.

Read more: German business morale drops as 'boom is over'

The fluctuations over the past 30 years have been wild. Hans-Jörg Naumer, head of capital market analysis at Allianz Global Investors, is quick to point out the Asian and Russian crises, the technology bubble at the turn of the millennium and of course the financial and euro sovereign debt crisis 10 years ago.

An index for everyone

Created by Frank Mella, an editor at a financial paper, the idea was to have a stock market index for the financial center of Germany. Up until then there had been various other indices, such as the FAZ-Index, which represented 100 companies.

But a standard stock index was a very important step, says Klaus Nieding, vice president of the German Shareholders Association (DSW). Since the implementation of the index, international comparisons have became easier.

"Such an index is like a technical standard in industry," explains Nieding. It also helped the general public to become more aware of stocks and Germany's standing in the world. Today reports about the ups and downs of the DAX are an important part of television news programs.

The trading hall at the Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

The trading hall at the Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt

Although there have been some changes in the actual composition of the DAX over the past 30 years, it has always contained the 30 biggest listed stock corporations in Germany in terms of turnover and market capitalization.

The list is checked four times a year and, if necessary, adjustments are made: Dresdner Bank has since been taken over by Commerzbank, Mannesmann was taken over by Vodafone and then broken apart. Big retailers Karstadt and Kaufhof haven't made the cut in a long time.

Reflecting reality?

The DAX is supposed to be a reflection of the bigger German economy. But in this regard the index is insufficient, says Dirk Schiereck, professor of corporate finance at the Technical University of Darmstadt. "The mechanical engineering or the construction industries are inadequately represented in the DAX," he criticizes. For this reason he advocates an expansion of the DAX to include 50 companies.

Originally the DAX was modeled after America's Dow Jones Industrial Average index which had just 30 companies. But Frankfurt is not New York. A big part of Germany's economy is made up of family-owned medium-sized companies.

Read more: Germany's corporate battle of the sexes

Schiereck also points to the technology sector. "Siemens and SAP as part of the DAX ​​don't radiate much dynamism," he says. If, on the other hand, the DAX was expanded then the assets of Wirecard, United Internet or Software AG would also be represented.

"If the DAX were to include 50 companies it wouldn't be a revolution, but a gradual adjustment," says Schiereck. Because many companies in Germany are not listed, the DAX will never fully reflect the German economy, but the economy would be better represented overall. Engineering would then make up 3 to 4 percent of the index instead of just under 2 percent today.

Watch video 02:25
Now live
02:25 mins.

German business in Africa

Don't forget the second-line stocks!

In a study Schiereck looked at the advantages and disadvantages of the DAX index and concluded that many institutional investors see no need to expand the 30 companies already counted. 

On the contrary, many fund managers explicitly said that it is easier to outperform the DAX as things now stood. Of course this is good for the funds, but there are other arguments against an expansion. Some companies that would most likely be elevated into the DAX 30 are not so pleased and would rather be a big fish in a smaller pond than a small fish in the DAX.

The MDAX index lists the 50 next biggest companies anyhow. And the Deutsche Börse plans to broaden this index to include 60 companies ​​by September. Its SDAX index will grow from 50 to 70 companies. But it won't touch the DAX 30.

"It is established, and something established is not so easily thrown overboard," says DSW Vice President Nieding. One reason may well be that if the index was changed then other products based on the DAX data would also need to be updated — in this case 200,000 financial products, including 18 index funds.

And the index has proven itself in practice, says Nieding and advises not only looking at the DAX 30 but also using the MDAX index, which includes more medium-sized companies. Not least of all because the MDAX has gained 180 percent over the past 10 years, while the DAX has "only" risen by 90 percent.

  • DAX, Frankfurt (Pietro Fiore)

    Germany's DAX index turns 30

    The first day

    The DAX was introduced on July 1, 1988 by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange — the predecessor of the Deutsche Börse, which is now itself listed on the DAX index. Until then, banks such as Commerzbank, as well as media outlets like the Börsen-Zeitung and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung had been the ones to track market development in their own indices.

  • Frank Mella, DAX (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Germany's DAX index turns 30

    The inventor

    Frank Mella has gone down in history as the creator of the DAX. As an editor of a stock market newspaper he had previously developed an index. His publisher commissioned him to come up with another stock market index for Germany — thus the DAX was born. It technically debuted on July 1, 1988,but mathematically speaking, December 30, 1987 was its base date with a starting value of 1,000 points.

  • Bear and Bull sculptures in front of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (picture-alliance/dpa Themendienst)

    Germany's DAX index turns 30

    German heavyweights

    To this day, the DAX lists the shares of the 30 largest and most lucrative German companies from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It is the most important German stock index and represents around 80 percent of the market capitalization of listed stock corporations in Germany.

  • The DAX hits the 13,000 point mark (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

    Germany's DAX index turns 30

    It's all about performance

    Every second from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., DAX figures are calculated using the Xetra electronic trading system. Thus, the DAX is a so-called performance index — in contrast to America's Dow Jones Industrial Average index in which market capitalization is not weighed.

  • DAX, Frankfurt Börse (Reuters)

    Germany's DAX index turns 30

    A family of indices

    In the spring of 1994, the new DAX 100 index was introduced. This index was created to reflect the performance of the 100 most liquid stocks on the stock market. In 1996, the MDAX was added. It represented 70 medium-sized companies, but was reduced to 50 in 2003. In the same year, the HDAX replaced the DAX 100. Today in addition to these are the ÖkoDAX, TecDax, SDAX among other segments.

  • Financial crisis in Frankfurt (AP)

    Germany's DAX index turns 30

    The first of many bad days

    Those who are really in for the long term can rejoice over big profits. But there have been many ups and downs over the last 30 years. The DAX experienced its first really bad day on October 16, 1989. In the wake of the stock market crash on Wall Street, the German index lost about 13 percent of its value in a single day. After that came more losses at some of the most renowned companies.

  • Frankfurt Börse in Frankfurt (Reuters/Staff/Remote)

    Germany's DAX index turns 30

    A comeback in slow motion

    Shortly after the turn of the millennium, enthusiasm for tech stocks fizzled. Too many investors had gotten burned. The DAX slipped below 2,200 points in March 2003 a low not seen since late 1995. Then the global economy recovered and confidence once again grew, yet it took until the summer of 2007 before the DAX again hit the record of 8,000 points from the year 2000. This climb ended in a crash.

  • Lehman Brothers, New York City (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Altaffer)

    Germany's DAX index turns 30

    The global economy on its knees

    After the American investment bank Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy on September 15, 2008, a financial crisis hit the global economy hard. In October 2008, the DAX was hit by one bad day after the other. By March 9, 2009, the DAX had lost 56 percent since its high on July 13, 2007. Shortly thereafter, the US Federal Reserve turned on the printing presses and things started to look better.

  • The DAX hitting the 13,000 point mark (picture-alliance/A. Dedert)

    Germany's DAX index turns 30

    An all-time high

    When the European Central Bank decided to follow the policy of cheap money it drove the DAX over the 10,000-point mark for the first time on June 5, 2014. When the ECB decided to turn on the printing presses for even more money on January 22, 2015, the index went over 10,400. The DAX closed at its highest ever mark on January 23, 2018 with 13,559 points, but has yet to break the 14,000 ceiling.

    Author: Insa Wrede (tr)


