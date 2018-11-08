Living Planet: Environment stories from around the world

The weekly half-hour radio magazine Living Planet tells environment stories from around the world, digging deeper into topics that touch our lives every day. From the food we eat to the waste we produce — not to mention all creatures great and small — Living Planet explores our Earth and the impacts we have on it.

You can subscribe to the whole show or individual reports on iTunes, listen and subscribe on SoundCloud, find past episodes in DW's media center, or tap the RSS feed for the whole show or for individual reports.

Living Planet: Adapt and thrive

Living Planet is also broadcast around the world — find a listing of key radio partners here.

As our impacts on the Earth increase, they are also increasingly affecting people and ecosystems — making even more pressing the need for balanced environmental reporting. Sound-rich stories on Living Planet transport listeners to important protests; investigate green technologies; and visit innovative conservation projects to keep them up-to-date on the state of the planet's environment.

Living Planet has won top awards for environmental programming, including recently first prize in the category "Continuing news coverage" from the Association for International Broadcasting (AIB) for our November 2016 episode "The road to renewables."

A new episode of Living Planet is produced out of DW studios in Bonn, Germany, every Thursday.

About the hosts

Irene Quaile produces Living Planet out of DW studios in Bonn, Germany.

Environment Team Leader Sonya Diehn also moonlights as Living Planet producer.