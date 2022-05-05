Living Planet: Environment stories from around the globe

As our imprint on the Earth grows, it also increasingly affects people and ecosystems — making even more pressing the need for environmental reporting that embraces a diversity of perspectives. From the microplastics in diapers to animal gene banks to the illegal poaching of raptors to make way for rich hunters — Living Planet explores our Earth and the impacts we have on it. We tackle important environmental conversations with thought leaders like Jane Goodall and amazing individuals like the vet who rescues animals in war zones.

Stories on Living Planet transport listeners to important protests, investigate green technologies and examine the ways in which humans and the natural environment are inseparable to keep you up-to-date on the state of the planet's environment.

Sam Baker and Charli Shield produce Living Planet out of DW studios in Bonn, Germany.

Living Planet has won top awards for environmental programming.

