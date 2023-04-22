Living on a 'dead' river in Bangladesh
Bangladesh's once mightly Buriganga river is now of the most polluted in the world. It's waters are so full of toxins, they now look black.
Thoughtful review
Nurul Islam looks out over Bangladesh's Buriganga River, once a lifeline of the capital Dhaka. Two decades ago, Islam fished the Buriganga's waters. Today, the river has hardly any fish. Instead the 70-year-old earns a living from selling street food. Thanks to the uncontrolled dumping of industrial and human waste, the river is on the verge of dying.
Dangerous game
Children play in the sewage that flows unfiltered into the Buriganga. Outside of the monsoon season, the river is so polluted that its waters appear pitch black and emit a foul stench. Many of Bangladesh's 170 million inhabitants depend of rivers for a living and transport. Like the Buriganga, many of these rivers and streams are being suffocated by severe pollution.
A bath in chemicals
Day laborer Motahar Hossain bathes in the filthy river. Many who live on the shores of the Buriganga have no other option: only one in four households in Bangladesh has a water connection. In 1995, the government made it mandatory for industries to clean their wastewater to halt widespread river pollution — an edict that has been widely disregarded.
Environmental sin textile processing
Workers dye and dry jeans in a factory. Every day, untreated wastewater, fabric dyeing byproducts and other chemical waste from nearby mills and factories flow into the Buriganga. Bangladesh is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China. But the booming industry is also causing the river's ecological demise.
Unfiltered drain
Shahidullah Azim of the Garment Industry and Exporters Association says all textile factories have their own wastewater treatment plant. There is no way to circumvent this regulation, he says, because international standards have to be met. The reality is very different: Unfiltered wastewater, which has been colored red by textile dye, flows from a drain into a tributary of the Buriganga.
Consequential cleaning
Ferryman Siddique Hawlader washed himelf on his boat. He lives with his wife and daughter on the Buriganga's banks. The river makes people sick, he says: "Those who bathe in this river often suffer from scabies on their skin. Sometimes our eyes itch and burn."
Clogged channel
Water used to flow through this canal into the Buriganga. Now there's so much plastic and other waste that the water can't get through. The dried-up canal bed reveals layer upon layer of garbage. With no waste disposal system in place, people simply throw their rubbish into the canal.
Waterfront garbage dump
Workers in Savar, near Dhakar, dump waste at a landfill site right next to the Dhaleshwari River, whose waters flow into the Buriganga. Bangladesh desperately needs investment in waste management. In Dhaka, the first waste-to-energy plant is scheduled to go online in 2024. A ray of hope?