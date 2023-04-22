  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
8 images
Nature and EnvironmentBangladesh
11 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4QOFl
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bundeswehr soldiers board a Bundeswehr plane to fly to Sudan on April 23, 2023.

Sudan updates: German forces launch evacuation operation

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A bullet hole in a window in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum

Worries mount among Sudan's neighbors as clashes continue

Worries mount among Sudan's neighbors as clashes continue

PoliticsApril 22, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Garment workers in Bangladesh

10 years after Rana Plaza, fast fashion still resists change

10 years after Rana Plaza, fast fashion still resists change

Business10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Jill Roord looks on while playing for Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg fluff their lines in Champions League semifinal

Wolfsburg fluff their lines in Champions League semifinal

Soccer8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Abiturprüfung Symbolbild

Italy shies away from sex education

Italy shies away from sex education

Education15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A crutch is seen lying amid countless shoes in the aftermath of a deadly crush at a charity event in Yemen.

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

CatastropheApril 20, 202301:21 min
More from Middle East

North America

A group of people holding signs in their hands

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

Politics10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A man swimming to shore while pulling a raft loaded with conch shells

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Nature and EnvironmentApril 22, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage