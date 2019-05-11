Lithuania votes for new president

Lithuanians started voting on Sunday in a first-round ballot to elect one of nine candidates to the presidency.

Polls predict three candidates — ex-finance minister Ingrida Simonyte, economist Gitanas Nauseda and Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis — have a realistic chance of replacing incumbent President Dalia Grybauskaite, who cannot stand for a re-election after completing her two five-year terms.

The center-right Simonyte is popular with educated urban voters, while Skvernelis' populist politics appeal to rural voters. Nauseda, on the other hand, seeks to appeal across the rich-poor divide in the former Soviet republic of 2.8 million people.

If no candidate wins an absolute majority in the first round, the two best-placed candidates will go into a run-off on May 26.

Lithuania is simultaneously holding two referendums: one on the introduction of dual citizenship to the country and another on the reduction of the number of parliamentary representatives.

'Thirsty for social justice'

Lithuania is struggling with a decline in population, partly owing to emigration to Western Europe by people who seek better living conditions. The Eastern European country's economic growth has improved, but poverty, income inequality and unemployment remain high.

"Citizens are thirsty for social justice and seek a candidate who can bridge existing social polarization," Donatas Puslys from the Vilnius Policy Analysis Institute told AFP news agency.

All main contenders support EU and NATO memberships for Lithuania and are wary of neighboring Russia, particularly since Moscow's 2014 military intervention in Ukraine.

The president has the power to veto laws, set foreign and defense policy, and is involved in appointing judges, the chief prosecutor and the central bank chief. Around 2.5 million people are eligible to vote in the election.

Read more: Lithuania set to ban fake news from Russia

shs/amp (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.