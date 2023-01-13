  1. Skip to content
The blast reportedly occurred away from residential buildingsImage: Gintautas Geguzinskas/Facebook
CatastropheLithuania

Lithuania gas pipeline explodes, nearby village evacuated

15 minutes ago

The explosion occurred in northern Lithuania, with no victims reported so far. Lithuanian authorities are now conducting a probe into the blast.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MAba

A gas pipeline in northern Lithuania exploded on Friday, local authorities said.

What do we know so far?

"At around 5:00 p.m. (1900 GMT), an explosion took place on the Amber Grid gas pipeline in the Pasvalys district. According to preliminary data, no one was injured," Amber Grid said in an online statement.

Amber Grid said there are two parallel pipelines in the area, with the company saying "initial data indicate that the explosion occurred in one of them. The other pipeline was not damaged."

The blast caused flames to rise some 50 meters (160 feet) in the air according to Lithuania's public broadcaster LRT.  

Firefighters were on location to put out the flames. Amber Grid later said the fire had been extinguished. 

Lithuanian authorities are now conducting a probe into the explosion, with the cause still unclear. LRT reported that a local village of 250 people was being evacuated.  

The gas pipeline connects Lithuania and neighboring Latvia

January 13th is Freedom Defenders Day in Lithuania. On this day in 1991, Soviet soldiers attacked Lithuania civilians shortly after the Baltic country gained its independence from the bloc, leaving 14 people dead in Vilnius.

wd/msh (AFP, Reuters)

