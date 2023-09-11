  1. Skip to content
Libya: Thousands feared dead after storm Daniel

September 11, 2023

The powerful Mediterranean storm that battered eastern Libya has killed scores of people and caused massive damage to homes, officials say.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WDQJ
Debris and mud on the streets of Derna
Derna has been declared a disafter areaImage: AA/picture alliance

Thousands are feared dead after the massive storm Daniel tore through eastern Libya, officials form the Benghazi administration said on Monday.

The eastern authority, which rivals a United Nations-backed government in Libya's official capital Tripoli, said 2,000 people are feared dead and as many as 5,000 more people are missing.

The city of Derna has been declared a disaster area arter "

What do we know so far?

Health authorities said a confirmed death toll from the weekend flooding stood at 61 as of late Monday. However, this tally did not take into account Derna, which had become inaccessible. 

With the latest estimate at 150 dead, The head of the Red Crescent aid group in the region said the death toll for Derna was expected to hit 250.

Videos posted online by residents of the city showed major devastation, with entire residential areas erased. Footage aired on Libyan television also showed people stranded on the roofs of their vehicles calling for help, and cars being washed away by the water.

A view of the area as many settlements, vehicles and workplaces have been damaged after floods caused by heavy rains hit the region in Misrata
Flooding also engulfed districts in the western city of MisrataImage: Emhmmed Mohamed Kshiem/AA/picture alliance

The head of Libya's eastern government, Osama Hamad, said thousands of people were feared missing.

Years of infrastructure neglect

Hamad is at the helm of a government that is not internationally recognized, but which rules in swaths of the country controlled by General Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA). The LNA was said to be involved in rescue operations.

Derna, a city formerly held by Islamic extremists amid the chaos that enveloped Libya for more than a decade, suffers from crumbling and inadequate infrastructure. 

The country has been mired in violence since a NATO-supported uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi who was later killed.

zc, rc/jcg (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
