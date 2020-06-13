Since the term LGBT was coined in the late 1980s, public understanding of sexual and gender identity has significantly progressed.

Seen by some as controversial, LGBT+ has evolved to include people who identify as, among others, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer, questioning, Intersex, asexual, pansexual. Around the world there are movements to stand up for LGBT+ rights and groups attempting to curtail those rights. This is a collection of DW's LGBT+ content.