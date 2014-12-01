Spanish Queen

Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano was born on September 15, 1972 as the eldest daughter of a Spanish journalist. She would later follow in her father’s footsteps and pursue a career in journalism, working in print and television. After a ten year courtship, she married Alonso Guerrero, a writer and teacher. Her first marriage was annulled in 1999. Letizia married Crown Prince Felipe in 2004. The couple have two children, Crown Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. Felipe ascended the throne in 2014. Letizia assumed the title of Queen Consort or Spain.