Born in Montreal in 1934, Leonard Cohen became renowned as a singer, songwriter, poet and novelist in the 1960s and pursued his musical career until his death in November 2016.

The Canadian author wrote poetry and novels before moving on to folk music in the late 1960s. His works explored politics, religion and sexuality in unconventional ways. "Suzanne," "So Long, Marianne" and "Hallelujah" are among his best-known songs. He released his 14th and final album, "You Want It Darker," just a few weeks before his death on November 7, 2016.