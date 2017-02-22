Visit the new DW website

Leonard Cohen

Born in Montreal in 1934, Leonard Cohen became renowned as a singer, songwriter, poet and novelist in the 1960s and pursued his musical career until his death in November 2016.

The Canadian author wrote poetry and novels before moving on to folk music in the late 1960s. His works explored politics, religion and sexuality in unconventional ways. "Suzanne," "So Long, Marianne" and "Hallelujah" are among his best-known songs. He released his 14th and final album, "You Want It Darker," just a few weeks before his death on November 7, 2016.

David Bowie has posthumously been awarded the Brit award for British male solo artist. The Brits also remembered George Michael, who died on Christmas Day last year aged 53, and Leonard Cohen.
Der kanadische Musiker Leonard Cohen tritt am 26. Juni 1976 am Internationalen Jazz-Festival in Montreux, Schweiz, auf. |

Leonard Cohen's death was 'sudden, unexpected, and peaceful' 17.11.2016

Songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen's death was made public last Friday, but little details were revealed in the initial statements. His manager now says he died in his sleep after a fall.

DW Sendung Euromaxx Titel: DW euromaxx 11.11.2016 Reaktionen auf Leonard Cohens Tod

So long, Leonard Cohen! 12.11.2016

Along with the rest of the world Europe mourns the passing of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. His legacy is a wealth of melancholy songs like ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘Suzanne’. The Canadian musician died at the age of 82.
ARCHIV - Der kanadische Sänger Leonard Cohen tritt in Lörrach auf (Archivfoto vom 25.07.2008). Leonard Cohen kommt wieder auf Deutschlandtournee. Am 18. August 2010 startet der 75-Jährige in Berlin. Danach singt er in Wiesbaden (3. September), Hannover (27. September), Düsseldorf (29. September) und Stuttgart (1. Oktober). Der Sänger war 2008 erstmals seit 15 Jahren wieder auf Tour gegangen, auch durch Deutschland. Foto: Rolf Haid (zu dpa 0690 vom 22.04.2010) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

10 iconic deep-voiced singers in pop music 11.11.2016

Hitting that low C is rare talent that many men fail to ever achieve. Some exceptional voices can even sing considerably lower. How low can you go? Here are some of the deepest voices in popular music.
LEONARD COHEN: I'M YOUR MAN [US 2005] LEONARD COHEN Date: 2005 (Mary Evans Picture Library) | Nur für redaktionelle Verwendung., Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Everybody knows these 10 singers are Canadian - do you? 11.11.2016

Leonard Cohen was a man of the world, but Canadians proudly know he was born in Montreal. Here are 10 male singers you perhaps didn't know are from Canada.
Leonard Cohen (Foto: picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

Leonard Cohen and other famous male singers from Canada 11.11.2016

Leonard Cohen was a man of the world, but Canadians proudly know he was born in Montreal. Here are 10 male singers from Canada.
ARCHIV - Der kanadische Sänger Leonard Cohen posiert sitzend auf einem Motorrad, aufgenommen am 25.04.1976 in Frankfurt am Main. Foto: Istvan Bajzat (zu dpa «Leonard Cohen im Alter von 82 Jahren gestorben» vom 11.11.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

So long, Leonard Cohen! 11.11.2016

"I'm ready to die," said Leonard Cohen in his last interview. Now the legendary singer-songwriter has passed away at the age of 82.
Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen performs during the first night of the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud/File Photo

Canadian folk singer Leonard Cohen dies aged 82 11.11.2016

Canadian folk singer Leonard Cohen has passed away at the age of 82. Cohen was also an acclaimed poet and novelist whose work explored politics, religion and sexuality.
