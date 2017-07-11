Large explosion at Bristol wastewater facility in England

An industrial area about 195 kilometers (120 miles) west of London has been jolted by a large explosion which caused "multiple casualties," according to a spokesman for the local Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

The spokesman could not confirm how many people had been injured or killed.

"The incident is ongoing," he said. A witness said a helicopter had flown overhead "looking for missing people."

A wastewater recycling center in Avonmouth was the site of the explosion

The explosion took place at a wastewater treatment facility on Kings Weston Lane in the Avonmouth suburb of Bristol, operated by Wessex Water.

Avon and Somerset police said the blast appeared to have involved a chemical tank.

