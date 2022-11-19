  1. Skip to content
Andrij Melnyk, scheidender Botschafter der Ukraine
Image: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsUkraine

Kyiv's ex-envoy to Berlin takes deputy foreign minister post

11 minutes ago

Ukraine has appointed its former ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, to a new post as deputy foreign minister. His outspoken brand of diplomacy had made waves in recent months in Berlin and beyond.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JlXF

A senior Ukrainian official announced Friday that former Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk would become Ukraine's deputy foreign minister. 

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative to parliament, announced the appointment on the Telegram messaging app. 

Melnyk thanked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the entire Ukrainian government for its trust. 

"It is a great honor and an enormous responsibility, after more than 25 years of my work in the diplomatic service, to serve my homeland in this new and very important function," Melnyk said, adding he was looking forward to the new role "immensely." 

Who is Andrij Melnyk? 

Melnyk, who is fluent in German, worked in Austria earlier in his diplomatic career, left Berlin in July after a stint of more than seven years as ambassador

He was by far best known for his last few months in the role, however, following Russia's invasion. This period included several clashes with senior German politicians over their perceived closeness to Russia or perceived sluggishness to support Ukraine and a drastically heightened media presence because of global events.

He made several impassioned appeals for Germany to send more weaponry more rapidly to Ukraine, a sensitive issue for a country that has been highly reluctant to use its military since the end of the Nazi era and World War II. 

The Foreign Ministry in Kyiv had said when recalling Melnyk that he would be moving on to a new role in the ministry, and Kuleba had previously recommended him as a candidate to be his deputy.

Disputes with Steinmeier and Scholz

Melnyk was critical of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, accusing him of having too many close Russian connections. He also became embroiled in a dispute with Chancellor Olaf Scholz after Steinmeier was told he was not wanted on a visit to Kyiv earlier in the war. When Scholz called Ukraine's snub of the German president unfortunate, Melnyk used a German idiom to imply that he was feigning insult and was overreacting to the situation. 

Melnyk had defended himself in the past, when charged with being undiplomatic in his tone, by saying the time for unflinchingly deferential diplomacy had passed for a Ukraine fighting a defensive war for its survival as a state.

His departure from Berlin also coincided quite closely with comments of his defending wartime nationalist Ukrainian leader Stepan Bandera, who still divides opinion in Ukraine and abroad. 

Bandera was one of the leaders of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army that fought both Nazi and Soviet troops, but his allies also stand accused of the mass slaughter of Poles and Jews in what today is part of Ukraine. 

The comments prompted sharp criticism from Poland and Israel and assurances from Kyiv that the opinions did not reflect those of Ukraine's government. 

The former ambassador has maintained an online presence since returning to Kyiv, primarily in the German language. He continues to make appeals for more German support, often with a critical subtext.

As recently as Thursday, he shared an image of a bottle of craft beer he said he saw at a store in the capital; the label bore a caricature of former Chancellor Angela Merkel captioned "Biere blanche Frau Ribbentrop." That's a reference to Adolf Hitler's foreign minister Joachim von Ribbentrop, who is best known for signing the then-secret accord with the Soviet Union carving up eastern Europe between the two sides before the outbreak of World War II. He would later be hanged after a conviction at the Nuremberg trials for his role in starting World War II and enabling the Holocaust.

"Germany is still in focus," Melnyk said after a winking-face emoji.

msh/sms (dpa, Reuters)

Andrij Melnyk

Ukraine's Zelenskyy dismisses German ambassador Andriy Melnyk

Ukraine's Zelenskyy dismisses German ambassador Andriy Melnyk

The Ukrainian president said restationing Andriy Melnyk was a "normal" part of diplomatic practice. But it comes after Melnyk defended Ukrainian ultranationalist Stepan Bandera, angering Poland and Israel.
July 10, 2022
Olaf Scholz adressing journalists outside Meseberg castle

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces unusual criticism from Ukraine's ambassador

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces unusual criticism from Ukraine's ambassador

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz isn't going to Kyiv. He's still steamed that Ukraine uninvited German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Against this backdrop, Ukraine's ambassador Andrij Melnyk had a colorful comeback.
May 3, 2022
external

Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador to Germany Melnyk: DW's Nick Spicer reports

Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador to Germany Melnyk: DW’s Nick Spicer reports

July 9, 2022
Are press in World Cup host Qatar truly free?

Are press in World Cup host Qatar truly free?

6 hours ago
