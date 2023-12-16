Kuwait's ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf dies aged 86

A statement on Kuwaiti state television announced the death of the oil-rich Arab country's Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

The ruling emir of the Arab, oil-rich country of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, has died at the age of 86, Kuwaiti state television reported on Saturday.

State television interrupted regular programming with Quranic verses before making the announcement.

"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait," said a statement aired on Kuwaiti state television.

Sheikh Nawaf has only ruled for three years. He was sworn in as the oil-rich country's emir in 2020 following the death of his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

He is in line to be succeeded by Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber. Now 83, he is believed to be the world's oldest crown prince.

What do we know about the deceased emir?

Despite the short tenure of his rule over Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf has taken up various strategic posts at some of the country's most critical moments.

In 1990, when neighboring Iraq invaded Kuwait under Saddam Hussein, Sheikh Nawaf was defense minister. Then he was interior minister when Kuwaiti security forces faced off against Islamist militants in January 2005.

The late emir was rushed to hospital in late November for an unspecified illness. Previously, state-run news reported that he had traveled to the US for unspecified medical checks in March 2021.

The health of Kuwait's rulers is a sensitive matter that is rarely openly discussed in the media.

The ruling Sabah family suffers bitter divisions and internal power struggles behind palace doors.

