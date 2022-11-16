  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
Kuwait City during a sandstorm
Mass executions in Kuwait are rare eventsImage: Nie Yunpeng/Xinhua/IMAGO
PoliticsKuwait

Kuwait executes seven prisoners amid international outcry

36 minutes ago

The EU and rights groups have strongly condemned the executions carried out by Kuwait. A European vote on visa-free travel for Kuwaitis is likely to be impacted.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jb2a

Kuwait executed seven prisoners on Wednesday in a rare mass execution even as the international outcry over the executions grows louder. 

The state-owned news agency KUNA reported that those executed were convicted of premeditated murder and other charges in Kuwait. Among those killed were three Kuwaiti men, one Kuwaiti woman, a Syrian man, a Pakistani man and an Ethiopian woman. 

Kuwait confirmed the mass execution took place at the central prison. It did not identify the method it used to carry out the executions. 

What was the international reaction to the executions? 

The European Union strongly condemned the executions. They coincided with a visit by European Commission official Margaritis Schinas, the commissioner responsible for promoting the European way of life, to the country, as the EU stated. 

"The EU calls for a halt to executions and for a complete de facto moratorium on carrying out death penalty, as a first step towards a formal and full abolition of the death penalty in Kuwait,'' the EU said in a statement, calling the death penalty "a cruel and inhumane punishment.''

Schinas also warned that the EU "will draw the consequences this will have on discussions on the proposal to put Kuwait on the visa-free list."

According to the EU, Kuwait's ambassador to Brussels will be summoned.

The EU parliament is scheduled to vote on the proposal to lift visa requirements for Kuwaitis and Qataris in the EU on Thursday. 

Amna Guellali, a spokesperson for Amnesty International, urged for the executions to be stopped. "The death penalty is a violation of the right to life and the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment,'' she said.

The last time Kuwait carried out an execution was 2017. Similarly, it was a mass execution of seven prisoners. A member of the ruling family was also executed.

los/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Montage of black-and-white photos of women

In Iran, men and women are 'equal' only in torture and executions

In Iran, men and women are 'equal' only in torture and executions

Monireh Baradaran spent nine years in prison in Iran before coming to Germany in 1991. She told DW how women are treated in Iranian prisons — and what the current movement is doing differently.
PoliticsOctober 27, 2022
The new Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, middle, recites the constitutional oath at the Kuwaiti National Assembly in Kuwait, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Kuwait arrests political critic for 'insulting the emir'

Kuwait arrests political critic for 'insulting the emir'

The poet accused the monarchy of violating the constitution and defying parliament on Twitter. Criticizing the royal family can be a criminal offense in the emirate.
Freedom of SpeechJuly 8, 2021
Kuwait City Skyline

Kuwait summons top US diplomat over LGBTQ friendly posts

Kuwait summons top US diplomat over LGBTQ friendly posts

The Gulf state said it called in the charge d'affaires after the US Embassy posted a picture of the LGBTQ flag on June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month.
Human RightsJune 3, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Click here to watch DW live

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls Russia a 'terrorist state'

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Men push boxes in a bagge crate with a ICRC plane in the background

Ethiopia: Tigray starts to receive desperately needed aid

Ethiopia: Tigray starts to receive desperately needed aid

PoliticsNovember 15, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Olaf Scholz and Vietnamese officials walk on a red carpet, amid German and Vietnamese flags

Germany builds ties with Vietnam, hedging bets against China

Germany builds ties with Vietnam, hedging bets against China

BusinessNovember 15, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin election 2021

Berlin state elections declared void

Berlin state elections declared void

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pedestrians walk through Istiklal Street in Istanbul, with the street lined with red Turkish flags

Turkish government criticized for bombing response

Turkish government criticized for bombing response

Politics16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Katar WM Stadion Lusail Stadium

Fact check: How many people died for the Qatar World Cup?

Fact check: How many people died for the Qatar World Cup?

Sports3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The building of the Museum of Broaday amid skyscrapers in New York.

New Museum of Broadway opens on Times Square

New Museum of Broadway opens on Times Square

Theater23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The sun sets as smoke from illegal fires an area of Amazon rainforest lingers

Can Lula save the Amazon — and the climate?

Can Lula save the Amazon — and the climate?

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage