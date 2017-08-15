The Ku Klux Klan is a white-supremacist organization founded in 1866 by former Confederate veterans in Tennessee.

The Ku Klux Klan - also known as the KKK, the White Brotherhood or simply the Klan - is a rightwing extremist US organization notorious for wearing long white robes with pointed hoods and white cloth masks, and resorting to violence to reestablish white supremacy in America. The first two words of the organization’s name supposedly derive from the Greek word "kyklos" (circle).