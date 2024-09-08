  1. Skip to content
Kres Harrington

A California native, based in Berlin, Kres started his journalism career with American Forces Network in South Korea and Germany, where he was awarded the 'Rising Star' Journalist of the Year award.

At DW, Kres has worked as a host, editor, and journalist. In the DW Premium department, Kres is helping expand the organization's footprint in Africa. Kres has also worked at multiple ABC affiliates as a sports anchor and director in the United States. He's won an AP award in Mississippi, an Award of Excellence for a DW documentary, and a World Media Festivals award.

Zhan Beleniuk celebrates his bronze medal with both arm raised

Olympics: Ukrainian MP Beleniuk wins bronze, then retires

Olympics: Ukrainian MP Beleniuk wins bronze, then retires

Greco-Roman wrestler and Ukrainian MP Zhan Beleniuk took bronze in Paris, then announced his retirement from the sport.
SportsAugust 9, 2024
The group phase of the European football championships is now complete

Euro 2024 group phase ends with plenty of surprises

Euro 2024 group phase ends with plenty of surprises

From historic moments to last minute goals, here's a look at some of the tournament highlights so far.
SoccerJune 27, 202401:55 min
Farouk Al-Rubaie, founder of Mesopotamia Engines Sports Club, at a car drifting event in Baghdad

Motorsport craze captures the hearts of Iraq's youth

Motorsport craze captures the hearts of Iraq's youth

Among the many fans of underground-style stunt driving in the Middle East: Iraqis taking up the sport of "drifting."
SportsDecember 25, 202301:34 min
Match Berolina Stralau versus Makkabi Berlin

Berlin Jewish soccer team resume season amid threats

Berlin Jewish soccer team resume season amid threats

Jewish football club Makkabi Berlin returned to the pitch for the first time since the Hamas attacks.
SportsOctober 16, 202301:42 min
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Captain's Day: captains of several national teams on stage at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India.

Cricket World Cup: India optimistic ahead of Pakistan match

Cricket World Cup: India optimistic ahead of Pakistan match

India and Pakistan’s world-class national teams are scheduled for a highly anticipated match later this month.
SportsOctober 5, 202301:57 min
Players of the CCF Olympia Las Rozas in Madrid at training.

World Cup success boosts women's football in Spain

World Cup success boosts women's football in Spain

DW catches up with the players from a club in Madrid who feel much more supported since Spain's World Cup victory.
SportsSeptember 2, 202301:32 min
