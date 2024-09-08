Kres Harrington

Kres Harringtonx.com/kresharrington
A California native, based in Berlin, Kres started his journalism career with American Forces Network in South Korea and Germany, where he was awarded the 'Rising Star' Journalist of the Year award.
At DW, Kres has worked as a host, editor, and journalist. In the DW Premium department, Kres is helping expand the organization's footprint in Africa. Kres has also worked at multiple ABC affiliates as a sports anchor and director in the United States. He's won an AP award in Mississippi, an Award of Excellence for a DW documentary, and a World Media Festivals award.
