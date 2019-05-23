Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Kofi Annan was Secretary-General of the United Nations from 1997 until 2006. In 2001 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with the United Nations.
In 2012, the Ghanaian-born diplomat was named the UN–Arab League Joint Special Representative for Syria. Six months later he announced that he would not be seeking an extension to the mandate due to lack of progress with regards to conflict resolution. This page colllates recent DW content on Kofi Annan.
Kofi Annan has urged the UN Security Council to push Myanmar to accept the return of half-a-million Muslim Rohingas sheltering in Bangladesh. The former UN chief said otherwise a "festering problem" would remain.
An advisory commission tasked with finding solutions to the ethnic conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state has warned of a further radicalization in the area. This comes as Muslim insurgents clash with security forces.
The EU has called for the UN to send a mission to probe allegations of torture, rape and executions by the military against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar. An interim report has alleged crimes against humanity.