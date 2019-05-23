Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Kofi Annan

Kofi Annan was Secretary-General of the United Nations from 1997 until 2006. In 2001 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with the United Nations.

In 2012, the Ghanaian-born diplomat was named the UN–Arab League Joint Special Representative for Syria. Six months later he announced that he would not be seeking an extension to the mandate due to lack of progress with regards to conflict resolution. This page colllates recent DW content on Kofi Annan.

Quelle: https://www.facebook.com/currumbin.wildlife.hospital.foundation 14.01.2019 Nike the 'tick python', who made international news. Nike was saved from a certain death by Tony and Brooke from Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher after being found in a swimming pool covered in ticks. Our hospital staff removed 511 ticks from Nike, which left him very unwell with anaemia. Nike also has a nasty infection which may have caused his immobility, allowing the ticks to take advantage of him.

Snakebites kill at least 80,000 people per year and probably more 23.05.2019

Statesman and former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan once called snakebites "the biggest public health crisis you've never heard of." The World Health Organization is looking to change that.
Ghanaian soldiers carry the coffin of late Ghanaian diplomat Kofi Atta Annan on the tarmac of Kotoka International Airport in Accra on September 10, 2018. - Annan's body will remain at Accra Conference Centre until the burial ceremony that will take place on September 13 in Accra. Kofi Annan born in Kumasi in 1938 died on August 18, 2018 in Switzerland at the age of 80 after a short illness. (Photo by CRISTINA ALDEHUELA / AFP) (Photo credit should read CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/AFP/Getty Images)

Africa Link on Air - 13 September 2018 13.09.2018

Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan laid to rest in Ghana +++ Armed bandits attack village in Nigeria's Zamfara State killing scores +++ Cameroon's government vows presidential election to go ahead
13.09.2018+++ Clergymen pray over the coffin of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, draped with the Ghana flag, during a state funeral at the Accra International Conference Center in Ghana Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. After days of lying in state for mourners to pay their respects the body of Kofi Annan, who died in August in Switzerland at age 80, will be buried Thursday after a final funeral ceremony. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) |

Young Ghanaians inspired by Kofi Annan 13.09.2018

The state funeral of former UN chief Kofi Annan drew world leaders and royalty to his native Ghana, where young people especially are inspired by the distinguished diplomat who put their country on the world map.
Fussball WM 2006 Finale 09.07.2006 Italien - Frankreich Bundeskanzlerin Angela MERKEL (li) mit Kofi ANNAN (re) FOTO: Pressefoto ULMER/Bjoern Hake |

World leaders mourn Kofi Annan's death 18.08.2018

Angela Merkel said Annan inspired her with his ideas, firm convictions and charisma, while former US President Barack Obama spoke of Annan's wisdom and courage. Flags are set to fly at half-mast in Annan's native Ghana.
UN peacekeeping chief Kofi Annan gives a press conference , on October 13, 1993 in Mogadishu, Somalia. (Photo credit should read HOCINE ZAOURAR/AFP/Getty Images)

The battles of Kofi Annan 18.08.2018

The Ghanaian-born Kofi Annan climbed the ranks of the UN to become its first African leader and one of the most recognizable figures in global diplomacy. He was a fighter for peace, and the fight often got ugly.
FILE PHOTO: U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan addresses a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse /File Photo

Remembering Kofi Annan: A smooth negotiator 18.08.2018

Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80. For 10 years, he was at the forefront of world politics. He continued to work as an ambassador for peace even after leaving his post as secretary-general of the United Nations.

Zimbabwe Privilege Musvanhiri has sent us two fresh photos of former UN Secretary General Koffi Annan. The photos were taken by Privilege, today in Harare.

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies aged 80 18.08.2018

The 7th UN secretary-general died in Switzerland after a short illness, his family and foundation announced. Kofi Annan was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

Rohingya refugees wait for humanitarian aid to be distributed at the Balu Khali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Former Secretary General Kofi Annan urges UN to push for Rohingya return to Myanmar 14.10.2017

Kofi Annan has urged the UN Security Council to push Myanmar to accept the return of half-a-million Muslim Rohingas sheltering in Bangladesh. The former UN chief said otherwise a "festering problem" would remain.
OSLO, NORWAY - 1994: In this handout from the Government Press Office, (R-L) Israeli Prime Minister Yitzak Rabin, Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres and Palestinian leasder Yaser Arafat, the joint Nobel Peace Prize winners for 1994, in Olso, Norway. (Photo by Government Press Office via Getty Images)

Nobel Peace Prize - the controversial winners 06.10.2017

From Yasser Arafat to the UN: Why did they receive a Nobel Peace Prize? It's a question asked almost every year in Oslo. Criticism of the award is as old as the prize itself.
Women and children fleeing violence in their villages arrive at the Yathae Taung township in Rakhine State in Myanmar on August 26, 2017. Terrified civilians tried to flee remote villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State for Bangladesh on August 26 afternoon, as clashes which have killed scores continued between suspected Rohingya militants and Myanmar security forces. / AFP PHOTO / Wai Moe (Photo credit should read WAI MOE/AFP/Getty Images)

Bangladesh forces back scores of Rohingya despite Myanmar violence 27.08.2017

Bangladesh has forcibly returned 70 Rohignya Muslims to Myanmar as hundreds of people flee the violence triggered by Islamists in Rakhine state. It comes hours after Myanmar forces opened fire on escaping civilians.
ARCHIV: June 12, 2012 - Sittwe, Rakhine, Myanmar - Myanmar Police Force(MPF) trying to take under control during confront with Muslim people with guns in Sittwe, Capital city of Rakhine State, Myanmar. Unrest continues around Rakhine State during the sectarian tension between Buddhist and Muslims. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAh106 June 12 2012 SITTWE Rakhine Myanmar Myanmar Police Force MPF trying to Take Under Control during confront With Muslim Celebrities With Guns in SITTWE Capital City of Rakhine State Myanmar Unrest continues Around Rakhine State during The sectarian Tension between Buddhist and Muslims PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ZUMAh106

Myanmar troops 'open fire on Rohingya villagers' 26.08.2017

Soldiers who have been fighting Islamist insurgents are said to have fired at civilians fleeing the violence. Up to 2,000 Rohingya Muslims from Rakhine state have reportedly been stopped at the border with Bangladesh.

13.10.2016 +++ In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 photo, Myanmar police officers sit in a truck as they provide security in Maungdaw, Rakhine State, Myanmar, a border town with Bangladesh. Just five months after her party took power, Myanmar's Nobel Peace Prize-winning leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, is facing international pressure over recent reports that soldiers have been killing, raping and burning homes of the country's long-persecuted Rohingya Muslims. The U.S. State Department joined activist and aid groups in raising concerns about new reports of rape and murder, while satellite imagery released Monday, Oct. 31, by Human Rights Watch shows that at least three villages in the western state of Rakhine have been burned. Myanmar government officials deny the reports of attacks, and presidential spokesman Zaw Htay said Monday that United Nations representatives should visit and see the actual situation in that region. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Kofi Annan report warns of Rakhine radicalization amid deadly Rohingya attacks 25.08.2017

An advisory commission tasked with finding solutions to the ethnic conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state has warned of a further radicalization in the area. This comes as Muslim insurgents clash with security forces.

Ghana: Rescuing children from slavery 06.07.2017

When James Kofi Annan escaped from child slavery at the age of 13 he had no idea what awaited him. Luckily for him, his determination and grit helped him get through and seek ways to help others

13.02.2017*****Rohingya refugees wait at roadside for help near Kutupalong refugee camp, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on February 13, 2017. (Photo by Turjoy Chowdhury/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

EU calls for UN fact-finding mission to Myanmar to probe rights abuses 16.03.2017

The EU has called for the UN to send a mission to probe allegations of torture, rape and executions by the military against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar. An interim report has alleged crimes against humanity.
Rohingya refugees approach the Kutupalang Refugee Camp after illegally crossing Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

'No easy solution' to the Rohingya problem in Myanmar 01.12.2016

Former UN chief Kofi Annan is travelling in Myanmar to assess the human rights situation of the Rohingya ethnic minority. DW spoke to analyst Jacques Leider about the aggravating communal hostility in the country.
FILE - Young boys from Ghana remove fish from nets in Yeji, a fishing village on Lake Volta, cental Ghana Wednesday 21 March 2007. This boy is one of thousands employed in the fishing industry here. As the world prepares to mark the 200th anniversary of the abolition of the trans-Atlantic slave trade this Sunday 25 March 2007 campaigners say there are still up to 27 million enslaved worldwide today. Modern forms of slavery include forced labour. Many young boys are given or sold to fishermen on Lake Volta by their impoverished parents who hope the child will receive schooling and an apprenticeship in fishing. However most of the boys, some as young as four years old, receive neither of these things and are kept for years and forced to work everyday on the fishing boats. Since 2003 international and local agencies have rescued more than 600 children from this form of modern slavery on the lake and reunited them with their families. (zu dpa-Hintergrund Moderne Sklaverei weltweit) +++ (C) picture-alliance/dpa/T. Ridley

Ghana: Rescuing children from slavery 26.09.2016

When James Kofi Annan escaped from child slavery at the age of 13 he had no idea what awaited him. Luckily for him, his determination and grit helped him get through and seek ways to help others.
Show more articles