Kofi Annan was Secretary-General of the United Nations from 1997 until 2006. In 2001 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with the United Nations.

In 2012, the Ghanaian-born diplomat was named the UN–Arab League Joint Special Representative for Syria. Six months later he announced that he would not be seeking an extension to the mandate due to lack of progress with regards to conflict resolution. This page colllates recent DW content on Kofi Annan.