 Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies aged 80

News

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies aged 80

The 7th UN secretary-general died in Switzerland after a short illness. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

Kofi Annan (DW/P. Musvanhiri)

The family and foundation of Kofi Annan announced his death on Saturday morning.

In a statement via social media, they said "Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away on Saturday" after a short illness.

The Ghanaian-born international diplomat had most recently been involved in drawing attention to the situation of refugees and in particular the plight of the Rohingya communties in Myanmar forced to flee their homes. 

He headed his own foundation and was chair of The Elders, which had been founded by Nelson Mandela. 

He leaves his wife, Nane, and their children Ama, Kojo and Nina. 

 

