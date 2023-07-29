Kira Schacht

Kira joined DW's data journalism team in 2018 after studying science journalism with a focus on data-driven journalism at TU Dortmund University, Germany. She also co-founded Journocode, a collective for data journalism that provides training and resources for journalists and others interested in the field.

Prior to her work at DW, she trained at regional public broadcaster RBB, and visited data teams at The Guardian, The Times, and Bayerischer Rundfunk.

She uses data analysis and visualization along with classic journalistic storytelling to provide context to the issues affecting people around the world. At DW, she also led cross-border research collaborations with the European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet) on projects such as "How Europe's prisons have fared in the pandemic" and "European food companies' broken plastics promises".