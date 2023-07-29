  1. Skip to content
Kira Schacht

Data journalist at DW using data analysis and visualization to cover topics from environment to social equality or culture.

Kira applies her data-driven skills to a wide range of journalistic areas, presenting data stories on social media as well as in online articles. Beyond telling data stories, Kira also teaches data journalism skills.

Kira joined DW's data journalism team in 2018 after studying science journalism with a focus on data-driven journalism at TU Dortmund University, Germany. She also co-founded Journocode, a collective for data journalism that provides training and resources for journalists and others interested in the field. 

Prior to her work at DW, she trained at regional public broadcaster RBB, and visited data teams at The Guardian, The Times, and Bayerischer Rundfunk. 

She uses data analysis and visualization along with classic journalistic storytelling to provide context to the issues affecting people around the world. At DW, she also led cross-border research collaborations with the European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet) on projects such as "How Europe's prisons have fared in the pandemic" and "European food companies' broken plastics promises". 

Featured stories by Kira Schacht

230728 AI non western languages

Bridging the AI language gap in Africa and beyond

AI tools, which mostly use western languages, are useless to billions of people. Researchers are trying to change that.
TechnologyJuly 29, 2023
Masked border police officer leans into the window of a car where a masked woman sits

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

The top EU court found that Germany, Denmark and other Schengen states have no legal basis for extending border checks.
PoliticsNovember 17, 2022
An illustration of green paint being applied to plastic bottles and cups

European food firms break plastics promises

Two-thirds of voluntary commitments to go greener on plastics fail or are dropped, a DW investigation has found.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 9, 2022
Stories by Kira Schacht

A view of an extremely polluted beach

Greenwashing on a grand scale?

Greenwashing on a grand scale?

Many companies promise to reduce plastic but don't deliver. Here's how to hold them accountable.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 15, 202207:35 min
Silhouette of a face in profile next to prison bars and a blue sky with thin clouds beyond

Thousands detained for months pretrial in Germany and EU

Thousands detained for months pretrial in Germany and EU

One in five people in EU jails hasn't been tried. Studies suggest that pretrial detention is unnecessary in most cases.
SocietyJune 8, 2022
Masked woman at top of airplane stairway, behind her a runway, bus, other passengers

How Germany manages EU funds in Africa

How Germany manages EU funds in Africa

Germany is the biggest donor to the EU fund to curb migration from Africa. Where did the money go? And what comes next?
MigrationApril 14, 2022
Migrants sit onboard a boat navigating in agitated waters between Sangatte and Cap Blanc-Nez (Cape White Nose), in the English Channel off the coast of northern France, as they attempt to cross the maritime borders between France and the United Kingdom on August 27, 2020

EU: Development aid as migration control

EU: Development aid as migration control

The EU's Emergency Trust Fund for Africa prioritizes curbing migration over fostering development, critics say.
MigrationApril 13, 2022
illustration with people's shadows and a spike ball

COVID: How Europe's prisons have fared in the pandemic

COVID: How Europe's prisons have fared in the pandemic

Few details are known about COVID-19 cases and deaths in Europe's prisons, but data from 32 countries offer clues.
SocietyDecember 6, 2021
Data journalism teaser chancellor candidates comparison German federal election 2021

What Merkel's potential successors talk about in parliament

What Merkel's potential successors talk about in parliament

One of three candidates could succeed Merkel as Germany’s chancellor. DW analyzed what they talk about in parliament.
PoliticsJuly 21, 20213 images
