Kira Schacht
Data journalist at DW using data analysis and visualization to cover topics from environment to social equality or culture.@daten_drang
Kira applies her data-driven skills to a wide range of journalistic areas, presenting data stories on social media as well as in online articles. Beyond telling data stories, Kira also teaches data journalism skills.
Kira joined DW's data journalism team in 2018 after studying science journalism with a focus on data-driven journalism at TU Dortmund University, Germany. She also co-founded Journocode, a collective for data journalism that provides training and resources for journalists and others interested in the field.
Prior to her work at DW, she trained at regional public broadcaster RBB, and visited data teams at The Guardian, The Times, and Bayerischer Rundfunk.
She uses data analysis and visualization along with classic journalistic storytelling to provide context to the issues affecting people around the world. At DW, she also led cross-border research collaborations with the European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet) on projects such as "How Europe's prisons have fared in the pandemic" and "European food companies' broken plastics promises".