Featured stories by Khaya Ally
UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats
The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
Politics
08/14/2024
August 14, 2024
02:39 min
Why Botswana is struggling to deal with its elephants
Elephant herds and humans often clash in Botswana. Hunting the animals may help, but conservationists are opposed.
Nature and Environment
04/05/2024
April 5, 2024
01:29 min
Stories by Khaya Ally
Africa takes home 43 medals at Paris Olympics
Africa takes home 43 medals at Paris Olympics
Africa took home 13 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze medals, with the final two awarded in the women's marathon on Sunday.
Sports
08/12/2024
August 12, 2024
01:28 min
Abiy Ahmed: Unrealistic expectations of hope?
Abiy Ahmed: Unrealistic expectations of hope?
Were the aspirations of Ethiopia's prime minister unrealistic in a dysfunctional multi-ethnic system?
Politics
04/03/2024
April 3, 2024
01:55 min
How does South Africa prepare for Christmas
How does South Africa prepare for Christmas
Festive in South Africa is a special time. We speak to some Joburgers on what December means for them.
Society
12/28/2023
December 28, 2023
02:30 min
