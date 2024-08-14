  1. Skip to content
Khaya Ally

Featured stories by Khaya Ally

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in May, 2024.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats

The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202402:39 min
Two elephants hang on to a third elephant's tail with their trunks

Why Botswana is struggling to deal with its elephants

Elephant herds and humans often clash in Botswana. Hunting the animals may help, but conservationists are opposed.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 5, 202401:29 min
Stories by Khaya Ally

Women's marathon gold medalist Sifan Hassan, center of the Netherlands, stands with silver medalist Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia, and bronze medalist Hellen Obiri, right, of Kenya on the podium

Africa takes home 43 medals at Paris Olympics

Africa took home 13 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze medals, with the final two awarded in the women's marathon on Sunday.
SportsAugust 12, 202401:28 min
Khaya Ally und Abiy Ahmed

Abiy Ahmed: Unrealistic expectations of hope?

Were the aspirations of Ethiopia's prime minister unrealistic in a dysfunctional multi-ethnic system?
PoliticsApril 3, 202401:55 min
Deutsche Welle 2023 | The 77 Percent Magazine #197 | Weihnachtsspezial

How does South Africa prepare for Christmas

Festive in South Africa is a special time. We speak to some Joburgers on what December means for them.
SocietyDecember 28, 202302:30 min
