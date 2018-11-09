 Key Bangladeshi opposition group to contest December elections | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 12.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Key Bangladeshi opposition group to contest December elections

Bangladesh's general election has been delayed after a decision to include a new alliance of opposition parties led by former PM Khaleda Zia's BNP. The ruling Awami League (AL) could now face an uphill electoral battle.

Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia (Bdnews24.com)

Following an appeal from opposition parties, Bangladesh's election commission on Monday agreed to delay national elections, with voters now voting on December 30.

The push to delay the election was led by a union of opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has decided to participate in elections despite party leader Khaleda Zia currently sitting in jail on corruption charges.

The alliance, called the National Oikya Front includes the BNP and other opposition parties. Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda welcomed their participation.

The National Oikya Front could challenge Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina from the ruling Awami League (AL), as she competes for a third consecutive term. It had been unclear if Zia's BNP, which boycotted the last election in 2014, would participate after their leader's sentencing. By joining the opposition alliance, Zia's party is positioning itself to regain influence.

Support from Zia Khaleda

Top opposition leaders met with Zia in a jail on Monday in the capital Dhaka, and she asked the opposition alliance to participate in the election, according to media reports.

Bangladesh's election commission last month cancelled the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami, a major BNP partner, but allowed for a reformation of a new opposition alliance.

Zia, 73, has been in jail since February for allegedly being involved in a scam involving an orphanage fund she established during her term as Bangladesh's PM from 1991 to 1996. In October, the High Court extended Zia's sentence to 10 years.

Zia's participation in the election is still uncertain as Bangladesh's constitution disqualifies anyone convicted of "immoral crimes" to run in an election for at least two years.

Read more: Bangladesh's Zia fights for her political future

Watch video 03:22
Now live
03:22 mins.

Bangladesh police arrest activist Shahidul Alam

Does the opposition stand a chance?

Many AL leaders have been showing caution when predicting the outcome of the election, believing there is never an easy path to victory.

Prime Minister Hasina and the party general secretary Obaidul Quader told party leaders that the selection of the candidates will only be based on performance and popularity in their constituencies.

Bangladeshi political analyst Badiul Alam Majumder told DW he believes that this new alliance could give AL a tough fight.

"If there is a free and fair election, it will not be easy for AL this time," said Majumder.

During the last election in 2014, the BNP and some other parties did not take part. They wanted an interim caretaker government to hold the election. This time they will not restrain themselves from taking part in the election.

There are other four smaller parties making up the opposition alliance, and even though they are lightweights compared to the AL or BNP, Majumder points out their leaders do have acceptance among the public, adding that there is still the problem of electoral fraud in Bangladesh.

"I have a lot of doubts about a free and fair election," Majumder told DW. "I hope the national polls will not be like some of the local elections that were held over the past few years."

For a few years, the BNP has also been part of a 20-party alliance, with Jamaat-e-Islami as a key partner. In the new alliance, the BNP is the only representative of that former partnership. To keep up with both alliances the BNP have to make some sacrifices.

"We've heard that the allied parties are demanding 100-150 seats out of 300, which is difficult," said analyst Majumder, adding that he expects some level of renegotiation after the election is decided.

The upcoming election is Bangladesh's 11th general election since gaining independence in 1971.

A historic divide

Hasina and Zia, who between them have ruled Bangladesh for decades, are bitter rivals and the BNP says its leader has been jailed on trumped up charges to keep her out of politics.

Earlier this month, Hasina held rare talks with opposition parties, in what some view as a positive step ahead of the upcoming general elections. But she ruled out accepting the opposition's main demand.

During the talks, the opposition raised several demands, such as the dissolution of the current parliament and handing over power to a caretaker government as well as the release of political prisoners, including Zia.

"The positive thing is that a political dialogue between the two sides actually took place," political scientist Majumder told DW. "Those who believe that everything will be solved in just one meeting are wrong."

More talks are scheduled to take place in the coming days, raising hopes among observers that both sides will resolve their disagreements amicably and violence won't mar the elections this time round.

Read more: Why the EU isn't sending election observers to Bangladesh

  • Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)

    Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

    Tarnished reputation

    The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was formed in 2004 to battle growing Islamism in Bangladesh. It initially managed to arrest or kill some top terrorists. But it did not take long for RAB's good reputation to be tarnished as it slowly became a symbol of fear. It's now seen as an all-powerful "death squad" unit that acts on the fringes of the law and imposes its own brand of justice.

  • default

    Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

    Facebook, YouTube under scrutiny

    The South Asian nation's government has been planning to spend about 1.21 billion Bangladeshi taka (€12 million, $13.9 million) on the monitoring project, according to DW's local media partner bdnews24.com. The project will allow RAB to monitor activities like anti-state propaganda, rumors and provocations on Facebook, YouTube, Viber as well as other means of communication on the internet.

  • Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)

    Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

    Calls for international pressure

    Tasneem Khalil, a Swedish-Bangladeshi journalist, reminds that RAB has already been used for detaining government critics for their comments on Facebook. "Now such cases will multiply," he said, adding: ''International actors, especially the EU, must take concrete action and sanction this force, which is a tool for curtailing freedoms and liberties of ordinary citizens in the country."

  • Sheikh Hasina

    Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

    New law to curtail press freedom

    The Bangladeshi government has recently come up with a new law, the Digital Security Act, which contains provisions mandating long prison sentences of up to seven years or harsh fines for any statement posted online that might disrupt the law and order situation, hurt religious feelings or ruin communal harmony. Experts consider the law as part of a broader campaign to silence government critics.

  • Bangladeshi Journalists protest in Dhaka

    Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

    Media protest

    In a rare move, prominent newspaper editors of the Muslim-majority country on Monday formed a human chain in front of the national press club in the capital Dhaka demanding amendments to nine sections of the Digital Security Act. They say these sections pose a threat to independent journalism and the freedom of expression. But the government has yet to respond to those demands.

  • default

    Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

    Journalism can be viewed as 'espionage'

    A journalist could be convicted of espionage for entering a government office and gathering information secretly using any electronic device, an offense that would carry a 14-year jail sentence, according to the new law. Mahfuz Anam, a prominent editor, said, "This law will not only deal with cybercrimes but also gag the independent media."

  • Shahidul Alam

    Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

    Harsh treatment

    Despite global condemnation, Bangladesh, which ranked 146th among 180 countries in the Press Freedom Index 2018, has kept prominent activist Shahidul Alam behind bars. He was arrested in August following his criticism of the government for using excessive force against peaceful student protesters. Activists view his arrest as a sign of the government's harsh treatment of its critics.

    Author: Arafatul Islam


DW recommends

Bangladesh PM Hasina holds rare talks with opposition before elections

Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina has held rare talks with opposition parties , in what some view as a positive step ahead of the upcoming general elections. But she ruled out accepting the opposition's main demand. (02.11.2018)  

Bangladesh's ex-PM Khaleda Zia given new jail sentence

Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was given an additional seven-year prison sentence on corruption charges. Her supporters reject the graft charges, saying they are politically motivated. (29.10.2018)  

Why the EU isn't sending election observers to Bangladesh

Although upcoming general elections in Bangladesh are seen as crucial for the survival of democracy there, EU Ambassador Rensje Teerink tells DW why the EU will not send an election observer team to the country. (31.10.2018)  

Bangladesh's Zia fights for her political future

Supporters of Bangladesh's embattled former premier Khaleda Zia are hopeful she will be released from prison and run for election at the end of the year. But political experts are less optimistic. (14.08.2018)  

Bangladesh's 'death squad' security agency to scan social media

The government is looking to task a controversial paramilitary force with monitoring social media as the country prepares to soon hold a general election. Many fear the move will further muzzle free speech in Bangladesh. (15.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bangladesh police arrest activist Shahidul Alam  

Related content

Dialog Jatiya Oikyafront Dhaka

Bangladesh PM Hasina holds rare talks with opposition before elections 02.11.2018

Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina has held rare talks with opposition parties , in what some view as a positive step ahead of the upcoming general elections. But she ruled out accepting the opposition's main demand.

Bangladesch Wahlen 2013

Why the EU isn't sending election observers to Bangladesh 31.10.2018

Although upcoming general elections in Bangladesh are seen as crucial for the survival of democracy there, EU Ambassador Rensje Teerink tells DW why the EU will not send an election observer team to the country.

Talkshow Tritiomatra

Bangladesh: Beware of what you say on talk shows 26.10.2018

Famous talk show hosts like Zillur Rahman and Nobonita Chowdhury, along with their guests, may have to speak more carefully when on television, as they could be jailed for giving "false" or "misleading" information.

Advertisement

US sanctions

An Iranian protester burns a dollar banknote during a demonstration outside the former US embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran

Iranians feel the pressure of new US sanctions

Ordinary Iranians are likely to suffer the most under the latest round of US sanctions. Though some optimism remains about backdoor support through oil exports, the long-term outlook for Iran's economy remains dire. 