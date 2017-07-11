 Kenya: Ruto declared presidential race winner after chaos over vote count | News | DW | 15.08.2022

News

Kenya: Ruto declared presidential race winner after chaos over vote count

Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto was able to hold on to a lead over longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga. Election officials had said they could not "take ownership" of the results, citing an "opaque" process.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials tally results

Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is under pressure to finish the vote count

As Kenyans waited anxiously for the results of a tight presidential race, four out of seven election officials said on Monday they rejected the imminent, highly anticipated announcement.  

"We cannot take ownership of the result that will be announced," Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chair Juliana Cherera told reporters, saying the process was "opaque."

The scene quickly descended into chaos, with scuffles breaking. Footage showed a man throwing a podium off the stage and diplomats were reportedly whisked out of the tallying hall. 

The development came as the IEBC neared a constitutional deadline to announce the results of a close presidential race

The August 9 election saw two candidates run almost neck-and-neck — Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

A tally published by the mass-circulation Daily Nation newspaper showed, based on results from more than 80% of constituencies, that Ruto was edging ahead.

The incumbent deputy president was leading with slightly more than 51% of the vote, while Odinga had 48%. 

Tensions rise as Kenya waits for election results

How do elections work in Kenya? 

All eyes were on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday as it came under pressure to declare the results from 290 constituencies.

Under Kenya's constitution, the IEBC has up to seven days to announce the results, meaning that they must be out by Tuesday at the latest. 

For a candidate to win the presidential race, they need to receive 50%+1 of the votes. 

Besides electing the president, Kenyans last week cast their votes for some 1,882 legislators and local officials. 

The election saw a low turnout, with about 65% of the 22.1 million registered voters casting their ballots, according to the IEBC. The turnout in the 2017 election was nearly 80%.

An infographic showing the rules and numbers of the Kenyan elections

Who are the front runners?

Ruto has served as deputy president since 2013. His boss, outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, endorsed Odniga in this presidential election. 

Kenyatta's support for Odinga, a longtime opposition figure, effectively made Ruto run as the challenger. His lead is seen as a symbol of discontent with Kenyatta's legacy.  

Ruto has pledged to implement a new bottom-up economic model, with a focus on Kenya's informal workers' sector. 

The 55-year-old previously served as minister of home affairs, minister of agriculture, and minister of higher education.

Odinga, 77, is making his fifth bid for the top job, after losing in 1997, 2007, 2013, and 2017.

The veteran opposition leader has also pledged to reform the economy in the East African nation.

  • Voters queue in Nairobi for the 2022 Election

    Kenya's 2022 election in pictures

    Long queues

    Voters queue before casting their ballots during the general election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the Kibera slums of Nairobi.

  • An election official verifies voters' information on the Kenya Integrated Electoral Management System (KIEMS).

    Kenya's 2022 election in pictures

    The first step to vote

    At the polling station, the voter's identity is checked biometrically using an electronic system that scans their fingerprint. Here, an election official verifies a voter's information on the Kenya Integrated Electoral Management System (KIEMS).

  • A man marks his ballot box in a booth.

    Kenya's 2022 election in pictures

    Exercising constitutional right

    The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and presidential contenders urged voters to come out and exercise their democratic and constitutional right to choose their next leaders.

  • A group of Kenyan voters queue while waiting to vote.

    Kenya's 2022 election in pictures

    Casting six ballots

    A group of voters queues while waiting to vote in front of ballot boxes. Each voter receives six ballot papers, each with a different color, for the six different elections—president, governors, senators (upper and lower houses) women representatives, and ward representatives. Before they leave, indelible ink is applied to the voter's finger to ensure they cannot vote again.

  • An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) staff member checks all electoral materials before handing them over to presiding officers from each polling station.

    Kenya's 2022 election in pictures

    46,229 polling stations

    Kenya has registered about 22.1 million voters out of around 50 million Kenyans. Nearly 40% of the voters are aged between 18 and 34, a drop since the last poll. A total of 46,229 polling stations will be open.

  • Tallying officers of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) start opening the wrapping of ballot papers in front of police officers.

    Kenya's 2022 election in pictures

    150,000 police officers deployed

    About 150,000 officers have been deployed to ensure the safety of the polls, police chief Hilary Mutyambai said. Polling day has been declared a public holiday, schools have been ordered closed until Wednesday, and supermarkets have urged people to stock up.

  • Motorcycle taxi riders wait for clients at a bay outside the WestGate shopping mall in the Westlands district of Nairobi, Kenya.

    Kenya's 2022 election in pictures

    Little participation from the youth

    Electoral commission figures show that many young people have not registered to vote. Many say they are frustrated by widening inequality and an entrenched political system overseen by the same old elite.

  • Kenia Wahlen 2022

    Kenya's 2022 election in pictures

    A big event

    Street performers entertained residents of Kibera slum as they awaited the arrival of presidential candidate Raila Odinga at the Kibera Primary School to cast his vote in Nairobi. More than 30% of registered voters have cast their ballot.

  • Wahlen Kenia Afrika Botschaft Thomas Boniface Amolo

    Kenya's 2022 election in pictures

    Kenyans also vote in Germany

    Kenyan Ambassador to Germany, Thomas Boniface Amolo has also cast his vote in Kenyan Embassy in Berlin, together with other Kenyans in the disapora.

  • Kenia Wahlen 2022

    Kenya's 2022 election in pictures

    International observation

    The Kenyan election is under international obersvation: Former president of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete, who is the head of East African Community (EAC) election observation mission, visited to Old Kibera polling station in Nairobi.

    Author: Silja Fröhlich


fb/rt (AFP, Reuters) 

