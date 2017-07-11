Kenya: Ruto declared presidential race winner after chaos over vote count

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto was able to hold on to a lead over longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga. Election officials had said they could not "take ownership" of the results, citing an "opaque" process.
Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is under pressure to finish the vote count
As Kenyans waited anxiously for the results of a tight presidential race, four out of seven election officials said on Monday they rejected the imminent, highly anticipated announcement.
"We cannot take ownership of the result that will be announced," Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chair Juliana Cherera told reporters, saying the process was "opaque."
The scene quickly descended into chaos, with scuffles breaking. Footage showed a man throwing a podium off the stage and diplomats were reportedly whisked out of the tallying hall.
The development came as the IEBC neared a constitutional deadline to announce the results of a close presidential race.
The August 9 election saw two candidates run almost neck-and-neck — Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
A tally published by the mass-circulation Daily Nation newspaper showed, based on results from more than 80% of constituencies, that Ruto was edging ahead.
The incumbent deputy president was leading with slightly more than 51% of the vote, while Odinga had 48%.
All eyes were on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday as it came under pressure to declare the results from 290 constituencies.
Under Kenya's constitution, the IEBC has up to seven days to announce the results, meaning that they must be out by Tuesday at the latest.
For a candidate to win the presidential race, they need to receive 50%+1 of the votes.
Besides electing the president, Kenyans last week cast their votes for some 1,882 legislators and local officials.
The election saw a low turnout, with about 65% of the 22.1 million registered voters casting their ballots, according to the IEBC. The turnout in the 2017 election was nearly 80%.
Ruto has served as deputy president since 2013. His boss, outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, endorsed Odniga in this presidential election.
Kenyatta's support for Odinga, a longtime opposition figure, effectively made Ruto run as the challenger. His lead is seen as a symbol of discontent with Kenyatta's legacy.
Ruto has pledged to implement a new bottom-up economic model, with a focus on Kenya's informal workers' sector.
The 55-year-old previously served as minister of home affairs, minister of agriculture, and minister of higher education.
Odinga, 77, is making his fifth bid for the top job, after losing in 1997, 2007, 2013, and 2017.
The veteran opposition leader has also pledged to reform the economy in the East African nation.
fb/rt (AFP, Reuters)