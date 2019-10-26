 Kenya: Dozens die in mudslides | News | DW | 23.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Kenya: Dozens die in mudslides

Kenya has been experiencing a heavier-than-usual rainy season that has unleashed flooding in the northwest of the country. Researchers say warming oceans are causing unpredictable weather patterns in East Africa.

Passengers from stranded vehicles stand next to debris from floodwaters in western Kenya

At least 36 people — including seven children — were killed in mudslides in Kenya on Saturday, according to the country's Interior Ministry. At least five others died in flooding-related incidents in the East African nation.

The downpour began on Friday near the Ugandan border and worsened overnight, causing flooding and mudslides that swept away four bridges and left the worst-affected village, Muino, inaccessible by road. 

"More people are marooned and the entire village is at risk of being wiped out by the floods," the county's governor, John Lonyangapuo, said as he waited for a helicopter to transport him to survey the damage.

Read more: Italy: Venice floods cause mayor to declare a state of emergency

  • Storm in Brooklyn, New York City

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Seven days ahead

    Weather forecasting has improved massively. 40 years ago meteorologists could only predict weather for the next two or three days. Today weather can be predicted reliably for seven days. But forecasters also give monthly and seasonal predictions. These can be tremendously important for agriculture. If a severe storm is predicted ahead of time, farmers can prepare.

  • Welttag der Meteorologie (ECMWF)

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Models and mathematics

    Weather is forecast with the help of supercomputers that predict the weather using complex mathematical models and current weather conditions. Some centers for weather prediction take account of up to 900 million global points. For the prediction, the world is split up into grids with grid points spaced 9 km apart.

  • European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Pooling data across borders

    In 1975 several European states decided to share their data to improve the forecast. They set up the “European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast” (ECMWF). Today the centre has 22 member states, 12 co-operating countries and some of the world's most modern supercomputers.

  • Stormy weather at the seaside

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Taking more elements into account

    Roughly a year and a half ago the centre expanded its weather models. Before, they were based on atmospheric predictions. Now the forecasts take more elements into account, such as ocean and land data. This makes them more reliable. With the weather changing due to climate change, forecasts are changing too. Scientists still cannnot link climate change and weather change exactly.

  • India Cyclone Ockhi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Kakade)

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Life or death predictions

    Scientists are sure that climate change intensifies extreme weather events. Heatwaves are even hotter, hurricanes are more intense. That means weather forecasting today is also about saving lives and protecting property. If the forecasts are more exact and data is available faster, people can prepare better for severe weather events.

  • Thunder and lightning in Görlitz, Germany

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Very hard to predict

    Thunder and lightning are very hard to forecast and becoming more intense. It is impossible to predict exactly where lightning will strike. However, this might well improve. The ECMWF is working on predicting lightning within a 50 km range.

  • Storm Eleanor in France

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    More time to prepare

    In general, weather forecasting will continue to improve. By 2025 reliable weather forecasts might cover 10 days instead of the seven that are possible today. That could well mean three extra days to prepare for storms and extreme weather.

    Author: Lisa Hänel


Heavy rains to persist

Eleven of the people killed were in the same house, Lonyangapuo said.

He added that more than 500 vehicles were stuck on roads damaged by the landslides. Rescue efforts were underway in the area.

Harsh rescue conditions

The Kenyan government sent military and police helicopters to help those affected by the floods, but the scope of the disaster was not yet clear, according to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

"While rescue and recovery efforts remain the priority, a full assessment into the extent of damage caused continues to be a challenge due to harsh weather conditions,'' Matiangi said. 

The International Rescue Committee said earlier this month that many people had been reeling from an earlier severe drought in the region. 

Heavy rain in parts of Somalia, South Sudan and Kenya are expected for four to six more weeks.

kw/sms (AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Italy: Venice floods cause mayor to declare a state of emergency

These are the worst floods to hit the city in more than 50 years. The mayor has blamed climate change and pleaded for government assistance as the city braces for a second day of high water. (13.11.2019)  

Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

Since satellites started recording weather data in the 1970s forecasting has taken a huge step forward. It isn't just about sun or rain any more. It's about giving people more time to prepare for extreme weather events. (23.03.2018)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Africalink 22.11.19 - 16 UTC - MP3-Stereo  

Related content

Japan Überschwemmungen nach starken Regenfällen

Heavy flooding and mudslides leave 10 dead in Japan 26.10.2019

Almost two weeks after Typhoon Hagibis tore through Japan, flood waters have caused further havoc in towns east of Tokyo. Rescuers have found several bodies in submerged vehicles or crushed by collapsed housing.

Österreich Wintereinbruch

Heavy snow in Alps causes avalanches and travel disruptions 18.11.2019

Schools and roads were closed on Monday in Austria as heavy snow and rain cause disruption across the region. One man was killed and two women were rescued by firefighters after their houses were destroyed in a mudslide.

Kenia Gauge Railway (SGR) Eröffnung Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenya struggles to manage debt for railway to 'nowhere' 18.10.2019

As Kenya's government trumpets the opening of its new, Chinese-built train line to the Rift Valley, critics say the railway serves little purpose and is plunging Kenya into massive debt.

Advertisement