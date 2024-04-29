Kenya: Dozens dead after severe flooding
Kenya has been experiencing heavy rainfalls for weeks. Tens of thousands have already been left homeless by floods and landslides, and the death toll has risen to more than 120 after a dam burst on Monday.
Nairobi residents on edge
Residents of Kenya's capital Nairobi stand on the edge of a flooded area. It has been raining heavily in the East African country for weeks and the storms have already claimed dozens of lives. On late Saturday, local media reported 83 deaths, citing a government spokesperson; on Monday, the authorities reported a further 42 deaths after a dam burst north of Nairobi.
Saving what can be saved
Residents in the slums of the Kenyan capital were hit particularly hard. Here, a resident of the Mathare slum rescues belongings that have not yet washed away. Since March, not only Kenya but also other parts of East Africa have been hit by heavy rainfall, which is attributed to the El Niño climate phenomenon.
Fleeing from the water
Across the country, rivers have burst their banks and flooded homes, businesses and infrastructure. Thousands of residents have already had to be evacuated and are seeking refuge in emergency shelters. Flights to and from Nairobi were canceled or rerouted over the weekend.
Helping hand
Residents in Kwa Mang'eli, a town near Nairobi, help each other. After the Athi River burst its banks last week, large parts of the region have been flooded. The situation is also worsening at Kenya's large dams; a massive overflow is expected in lower parts of the country.
Destroyed homes
Many people in Kenya have seen their homes completely destroyed by the floods, like here in Nairobi. According to government figures, more than 24,000 households across the country have been affected and more than 131,000 people have been left homeless by the disaster. The government set up a crisis center and promised support for those affected.
Water cab
Pedestrians cling to a bus to avoid having to wade through the muddy waters of a flooded Nairobi street. There are fears that the floods could lead to an outbreak of disease.
School closures due to flooding
The start of school after the semester break in Kenya was postponed by a week on Monday. Schools could not reopen until the safety of students and teachers was guaranteed, explained Education Minister Ezekiel Machogu. According to the authorities, 64 schools were severely damaged in Nairobi alone.
Sad outlook
A reasonably safe place: Residents of the Mathare slum have put their mattresses on the roof of their huts to dry. But the danger is not over yet: Kenyans must be prepared for further flooding. The weather service continues to warn of persistent rainfall in parts of the country, including the capital Nairobi.