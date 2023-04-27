Police in Kenya are cracking down on cult leaders after a spate of deadly killings Image: Stringer/REUTERS
Kenya: Another church leader accused of 'mass killings'
A Kenyan pastor was arrested over the "mass killing of his followers" just days after a cult leader in the same region was detained for allegedly urging members to starve themselves to death.
Ezekiel Odero, leader of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church, is going to face criminal charges related to the mass killing of his followers, Kenya's interior ministry said on Thursday.
What did Kenyan authorities say?
"The said church has been shut down. The over 100 people who were holed up at the premises have been evacuated and will be required to record statements," said Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki.
Odero's arrest was related to "allegations of deaths that have been occurring at his premises and reported in various morgues or institutions," according to regional official Rhoda Onyancha.
The arrest comes just after a cult leader, Paul Mackenzie, was accused of brainwashing more than 90 members of his church, resulting in their deaths. Mass graves of his followers were found last week after Mackenzie allegedly encouraged followers to starve in order to meet Jesus.
Odero's church, south of the Kenyan town of Malindi, can seat 40,000 and draws huge crowds. The church sells "holy" pieces of cloth at rallies and claims they can heal sickness.
Odero's mega-rallies have been attended by senior politicians in the past, including by Dorcas Rigathi, the wife of Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
How do radical churches get people to follow their beliefs?
The pastor holds a television channel popular among Kenyan households, with followers travelling across Kenya to visit his church. His YouTube channel has more than 400,000 subscribers.