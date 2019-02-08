Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, born in Compton, California, in 1987, is a US rapper. He has received wide acclaim and a number of accolades over the course of his career, including seven Grammy Awards.
Kendrick Lamar, a devout Christian, refuses to have his music categorized in a particular genre, simply referring to it as human music. It freely combines funk, free jazz, soul, hip hop and spoken word poetry. His first major success was "Overly Dedicated" in 2010. His album "good kid, m.A.A.d city" (2012) containing several top 40 singles, was later certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
