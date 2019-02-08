Visit the new DW website

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, born in Compton, California, in 1987, is a US rapper. He has received wide acclaim and a number of accolades over the course of his career, including seven Grammy Awards.

Kendrick Lamar, a devout Christian, refuses to have his music categorized in a particular genre, simply referring to it as human music. It freely combines funk, free jazz, soul, hip hop and spoken word poetry. His first major success was "Overly Dedicated" in 2010. His album "good kid, m.A.A.d city" (2012) containing several top 40 singles, was later certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

03.07.2015 **** FILE - epa04830148 US rapper Kendrick Lamar performs at the annual Roskilde Festival, in Roskilde, Denmark, 03 July 2015. EPA/Simon Laessoee DENMARK OUT (zu dpa «Grammys 2016: Wird es diemal endlich das Jahr des Rap?» vom 12.02.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ © picture-alliance/epa/S. Laessoee

Grammy Awards 2019 show more diversity 08.02.2019

A greater number of nominees in the main four categories promise more diversity at this year's Grammy Award ceremony. US rapper Kendrick Lamar likely can't complain about too few awards — he leads the 2019 nominations.

This cover image released by Interscope Records shows Damn. by Kendrick Lamar. On Monday, April 16, 2018, Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music for his album. (Interscope Records via AP) |

Pulitzer Prize: Kendrick Lamar makes history as winners announced 16.04.2018

Kendrick Lamar is the first rapper to win the prestigious award's music prize. In the journalism categories, reporters won big with revelations about sexual harassment allegations against high-profile men.
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Show – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Cardi B performs Finesse. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Highlights of the 60th Grammy Awards 29.01.2018

Bruno Mars won big at the Grammy Awards in New York, taking home all the top honors. Musicians also used Sunday's ceremony to speak out in support of the #MeToo movement that has rocked the entertainment industry.
US rapper Jay Z performs on stage, during his Magna Carter Tour, at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdan, on October 29, 2013. AFP PHOTO / ANP / FERDY DAMMAN ***netherlands out*** (Photo credit should read Ferdy Damman/AFP/Getty Images)

Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar dominate Grammy nominations 28.11.2017

African-American and rap artists are set to sweep the Grammys in 2018 after the nominations were announced on Tuesday. The winners will be revealed at the New York gala on January 28.

27.08.2017+++Inglewood, USA+++ INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Host Katy Perry flies in onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Politics and Kendrick Lamar dominate MTV Video Music Awards 28.08.2017

Rapper Kendrick Lamar picked up six awards at the MTV Video Music Awards gala. Different political and social issues also took center stage at the glitzy event in Los Angeles.
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 28: Actor Naz Nazo Bravo Aslanian attends the premiere of Tattoo Nation at ArcLight Cinemas on March 28, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/Getty Images) Copyright: Getty Images/M. Sullivan

Pulse: Armenian Rapper 22.04.2016

Los Angeles is famously home to a long list of world-famous rappers, including Snoop Dog, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. The city also has the largest Armenian diaspora in the United States. The two worlds collide in rapper Nazo Bravo. He not only makes hip hop, but has made it his mission to educate listeners about his Armenian heritage and his people's history.
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for ¿To Pimp A Butterfly¿ x at the 58th annual Grammy Awards on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Socially-conscious Kendrick Lamar sweeps up five Grammys 16.02.2016

The American hip-hop artist has performed a politically-charged rendition of his hit single "Alright" and won five Grammys. American singer Taylor Swift was awarded the Grammy for "Album of the Year" for "1989."
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 22: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during 105.1s Powerhouse 2015 at the Barclays Center on October 22, 2015 in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2015); Copyright: Getty Images/B. Raglin

Grammys: Kendrick Lamar closes in on Michael Jackson's nomination record 15.02.2016

Michael Jackson holds the record for Grammy nominations in one night, but socially conscious rapper Kendrick Lamar is close on his heels with 11, trailed by pop queen Taylor Swift and R&B superstar The Weeknd.
HANDOUT - Eine Szene aus dem Video zum Titel «Hello» der britischen Sängerin Adele (undatierte Aufnahme). Am 20.11.2015 erscheint Adeles aktuelles Studioalbum «25» in Deutschland. Foto: XL Recordings/dpa (zu dpa «Adeles '25': Ein Mega-Album und die Angst vor dem Internetleck vom 16.11.2015 - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über das Album 25 und nur bei vollständiger Nennung der Quelle Foto: XL Recordings/dpa) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Copyright: picture-alliance/XL Recordings

The most sold music albums on Google Play Store in 2015 09.12.2015

1. 25 (Adele) | 2. If You're Reading This It's Too Late (Drake) | 3. To Pimp A Butterfly (Kendrick Lamar) | 4. Fifty Shades of Grey (soundtrack) | 5. Beauty Behind The Madness (The Weeknd) | Source: google.com