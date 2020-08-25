Visit the new DW website

Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion designer and photographer

He once famously declared that sweatpants are a sign of defeat, signaling that a person who buys a pair has lost control of his life. His signature look entails a black blazer and white shirt with the collar turned up and sunglasses. Lagerfeld was born in 1933 in Hamburg. He has been the creative director of Chanel since 1983.

German model Claudia Schiffer displays a creation by Karl Lagerfeld for Chloé as part of his Spring-Summer ready-to-wear collection on October 11, 1994 in Paris. / AFP / Pierre VERDY (Photo credit should read PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)

Claudia Schiffer: The supermodel at 50 25.08.2020

German-born supermodel Claudia Schiffer stood at the pinnacle of the fashion world during modeling's golden age. We review as she turns 50 on August 25.
Bildnummer: 56996200 Datum: 19.11.2006 Copyright: imago/teutopress Feature / Symbol: Bücher, Bibliothek, Lesen 11/06 pp Buch Bücher Lesen Regal Bücherregal Buchregal Rücken Buchrücken Rückseite Freizeit Hobby Bildung Romane Goethe Werther Faust Einband Leder Ledereinband Antiquariat Querformat quer Objekte Symbolfoto xdp x0x 2006 quer 56996200 Date 19 11 2006 Copyright Imago Feature symbol Books Library read 11 06 PP Book Books read Shelf Bookshelf Book shelf Back Spine Back Leisure Hobby Education Novels Goethe Werther fist Cover Leather Leather band Bookseller Landscape horizontal Objects Symbolic image XDP x0x 2006 horizontal

Bookworms celebrate Book Lovers Day 09.08.2020

Every year on August 9, bibliophiles celebrate Book Lovers Day. Who are these bookworms, and what do they collect? Throughout history, people have expressed their feelings towards books in remarkable ways.
ARCHIV - 20.11.2012, Berlin: Der deutsche Modezar Karl Lagerfeld bei der Eröffnung der Ausstellung «The Little Black Jacket». Der deutsche Modeschöpfer Karl Lagerfeld ist gestorben. Das teilte Chanel am 19.02.2019 in Lagerfelds Geburtsstadt Hamburg mit. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Arts and culture stars who died in 2019 26.12.2019

Karl Lagerfeld, Toni Morrison and Bruno Ganz were among the famous people who died in 2019. A look back in pictures.
ARCHIV - 02.10.2018, Frankreich, Paris: Der Modedesigner Karl Lagerfeld winkt nach der Präsentation der Modekollektion Chanel Frühjahr/Sommerkollektion 2019 zu den Gästen der Fashion Show. (zu dpa Nach Fehlen bei Modenschau: Karl Lagerfeld schickt Video-Botschaft vom 07.02.2019) Foto: Christophe Ena/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Karl Lagerfeld cremated in France 23.02.2019

Fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld has been cremated in Nanterre, west of Paris, in a "very private" ceremony. The Hamburg-born designer, who was a brand in his own right, died on Tuesday at the age of 85.
Modedesigner Karl Lagerfeld posiert am Montag (08.06.2009) in Hamburg nach der Aufzeichnung der Talkshow Johannes B. Kerner mit seinem Steiff Teddybären. Der von Lagerfeld entworfene Bär kostet 1000 Euro, ist 40 Zentimeter groß und auf 2500 Exemplare limitiert. Die Sendung wird am Dienstag (09.06.2009) um 22:45 Uhr im ZDF ausgestrahlt. Foto: Malte Christians dpa/lno +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Inside Europe: The 'bon mots' of Karl Lagerfeld 22.02.2019

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died this week in Paris. He became a sort of honorary Frenchman, directing the Chanel fashion house for over thirty years. Known for pampering his Persian cat Choupette, he was also well-known for a catty sense of humor. John Laurenson has been sampling some of the 'bons mots' and outrageous aphorisms of the last giant of fashion in this Postcard from Paris.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 30: Flags of the European Union countries are gathered together ahead of the EU enlargement ceremony April 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Ten new nations, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia will tomorrow become members of the EU, in the biggest expansion of the Union since it began. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Inside Europe 21.02.2019 22.02.2019

Teenage Islamic State bride wants to go home to Britain – Germany and returning jihadi fighters – Falling living standards in Russia - The bon mots of Karl Lagerfeld – A political scandal in Poland – War of ‘food terrorism’ in Turkey - Protests against US nukes at Belgian military base - Migrant workers picking fruit and veg in the fields of Italy get a raw deal.

23.06.2018 German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld attends the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show on June 23, 2018 in Paris.

High Five: 5 of Karl Lagerfeld's most outrageous comments 19.02.2019

Whether it's about models, cats or sweatpants — no one knew just what outrageous comment fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld would utter next. Here is a roundup of our favorites.
23.06.2018 German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld attends the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show on June 23, 2018 in Paris.

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies age 85 19.02.2019

Chanel's leading designer for 30 years, Karl Lagerfeld was a brand in his own right with an unmistakable look and outrageous comments. The German-born designer has died at the age of 85.
Der Modedesigner Karl Lagerfeld schaut am 03.02.2015 in Berlin bei der Vernissage Corsa Karl und Choupette für seinen Fotokalender im Palazzo Italia in Berlin vor einem Foto seiner Birma-Katze Choupette auf sein Smartphone.

High Five: 5 of Karl Lagerfeld's most outrageous comments 11.09.2018

The world-famous fashion designer isn't known for holding back. Here are some of his most shocking sayings.
BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 27: Noel Gallagher of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performs live for fans at the 2016 Byron Bay Bluesfest on March 27, 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia.

5 European stars who hate Christmas 12.12.2017

Christmas: stressful kitsch and bad presents? If you feel this way about the celebration, you have something in common with these five celebrities.
06.02.2017 KARL LAGERFELD DANS LES RUES DE PARIS

Karl Lagerfeld evokes Holocaust to bash Germany's Angela Merkel on refugees 14.11.2017

The German fashion designer has criticized the "pastor's daughter" for opening Germany to "millions" of migrants. France's media regulator has launched a probe after he made the remarks on a popular French talk show.
A model displays a creation designed by A.F. Vandevorst during the 2017/18 Fall Winter Haute Couture collection at Espace Commine in Paris, France on July 02, 2017.

Paris haute couture week shows changing face of high fashion 02.07.2017

Paris haute couture fashion week has kicked off with designs ranging from copper-frilled skirts to garbage bag gowns. The inclusion of ready-to-wear brands shows the high fashion event is broadening its horizons.
Karl Lagerfeld bei der Vernissage - Corsa Karl und Choupette in Berlin. Alle Motive des außergewoehnlichen Fotoshootings werden in einer Vernissage zu sehen sein – vom 4. bis 22. Februar 2015 im Palazzo Italia, Unter den Linden 10 in Berlin.

5 individuals who were once Karl Lagerfeld's muses 18.11.2016

The German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has impeccable taste. Over the years, he has found inspiration in these five individuals - some more surprising than others.

Karl Lagerfeld bei der bei der Vernissage Corsa Karl und Choupette im Palazzo Italia. Berlin, 03.02.2015

5 individuals who were once Karl Lagerfeld's muses 18.11.2016

The German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has impeccable taste. Over the years, he has found inspiration in these five individuals - some more surprising than others.

A stylish revolution in Cuba 04.05.2016

French fashion house Chanel debuted its latest Cruise Collection in communist Cuba. It was the first international fashion show since the revolution more than 50 years ago. Karl Lagerfeld showed his designs on a famous promenade in the middle of Havana. The event is just furthre proof of how Cuba is opening up economically.
Chanel Haute Couture 2016

Fashion icon Chanel 28.01.2016

Coco Chanel's style epitomizes timeless elegance. In the 1920s, the French designer changed the world of fashion with her "little black dress". Even today, Chanel is still chic.
