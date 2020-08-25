Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fashion designer and photographer
He once famously declared that sweatpants are a sign of defeat, signaling that a person who buys a pair has lost control of his life. His signature look entails a black blazer and white shirt with the collar turned up and sunglasses. Lagerfeld was born in 1933 in Hamburg. He has been the creative director of Chanel since 1983.
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died this week in Paris. He became a sort of honorary Frenchman, directing the Chanel fashion house for over thirty years. Known for pampering his Persian cat Choupette, he was also well-known for a catty sense of humor. John Laurenson has been sampling some of the 'bons mots' and outrageous aphorisms of the last giant of fashion in this Postcard from Paris.
The German fashion designer has criticized the "pastor's daughter" for opening Germany to "millions" of migrants. France's media regulator has launched a probe after he made the remarks on a popular French talk show.
French fashion house Chanel debuted its latest Cruise Collection in communist Cuba. It was the first international fashion show since the revolution more than 50 years ago. Karl Lagerfeld showed his designs on a famous promenade in the middle of Havana. The event is just furthre proof of how Cuba is opening up economically.