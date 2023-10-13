Republican nominee Scalise ends bid to become House speaker

Steve Scalise was in pole position to replace ousted speaker Kevin McCarthy. However, it soon became clear that he couldn't get the 217 lawmakers needed.

The Republican nominee to lead the US House of Representatives, Steve Scalise, announced he was dropping out on Thursday after failing to garner enough support to win the election, deepening the crisis surrounding the paralyzed lower chamber of Congress.

The Louisiana congressman narrowly won a secret internal Republican ballot on Wednesday to replace ousted speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Scalise announced his decision at a closed door meeting where he also said he will also not support any else.

"I just shared with my colleagues that I'm withdrawing my name as a candidate for speaker-designee," Scalise said as he came out of the meeting at the Capitol.

More to follow...

/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)