 Just ask! What would happen if all the glaciers melted? | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 15.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Tomorrow Today

Just ask! What would happen if all the glaciers melted?

This week's viewer question comes from Rodrigo Bautista in Columbia.

Watch video 02:00

More in the Media Center

Climate change is having a dramatic and potentially irreversible effect on the country's landscape.

Global warming threatens Iceland's glaciers 22.02.2021

Der Kilimandscharo (auch Kilimanjaro, Kilimandscharo-Massiv bzw. Mount Kilimanjaro und von 1902 bis 1918 Kaiser-Wilhelm-Spitze oder auch Wilhelmskuppe) ist mit 5.893 m (offiziell: 5.895 m) über dem Meeresspiegel das höchste Bergmassiv Afrikas. Das Massiv im Nordosten von Tansania hat mit dem Kibo den höchsten Berg des afrikanischen Kontinents. Elefant vor dem Kilimandscharo ** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY, DEC. 17 ** A herd of elephants walk with Mt. Kilimanjaro in the background in this May 21, 2006 file picture in the Amboseli game park in Kenya. Africa's two highest mountains will lose their ice within 25 to 50 years, a local environmental group said Thursday. Ice will disappear from Mt. Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain and Mt. Kenya, which is Africa's second highest if deforestation and industrial pollution is not stopped, said Fredrick Njau of the Kenyan Green Belt Movement.Mt

Living at the foot of a melting Mt Kilimanjaro 29.07.2021

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Mt Kilimanjaro melts, Dutch farmers protest and wildcats struggle 29.07.2021

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 08.01.2022

More from Tomorrow Today

Ein Junge steht in einer Eisgrotte des Rhonegletschers auf dem Furkapass in den Schweizer Alpen unweit von Goms, aufgenommen am 17.10.2007. Foto: Patrick Pleul +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Sliding glaciers 15.01.2022

Projekt Zukunft | Bienenrobotor

The robot bee teaching kids how to code 15.01.2022

6.5.2021, DW Sendung Shift, SHIFT vom 08.05.2021

Exoskeletons for occupational use 15.01.2022

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 15.01.2022

Read also

Herbst Im Platten Venn, Koenigliches Torfmoor, Naturschutzgebiet, Belgien 22.10.2013

Global Warming - Peat Bogs to the Rescue? 19.11.2021

Intact peatlands are enormous carbon sinks and can help to curb global warming. But many of these wetlands are drained and now release large amounts of greenhouse gases. Is this reversible with reflooding?

Rauch und Rohre

Climate change in 11 charts 02.11.2021

With COP26 underway, the climate crisis is in the spotlight. Here are the most important facts relating to how our planet has been changing.

Coronakrise: harter (2.) Lockdown beendet - Handel / Geschäfte wieder geöffnet Wien, Mariahilf, Neubau, 11.12.2020 Peek & Cloppenburg Filiale Geschäft Bekleidung Textilien

Microplastic Free Fashion 26.11.2021

Synthetic fibres often contain microplastics that wash out into waste water and finally the oceans. How can they be made more sustainable? Researchers at Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences are investigating how.

*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** The Marmolada glacier, as it was in the 1880, and today. via Jennifer Collins

Photographing glacier melt over a century and more 04.11.2020

Fabiano Ventura is exploring the rooftops of the world to recreate 19th-century photographs of Alpine glaciers. The juxtaposition of then and now makes for a dramatic view of our warming planet.