  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German coalition collapseDonald TrumpCOP29
LiteratureGlobal issues

Journey to the Center of the Earth

November 14, 2024

"Journey to the Center of the Earth” has lost none of its fascination to this day. In Jules Verne's fantastic novel, people set off on a scientific expedition to the center of the earth in 1863.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ly8k
Journey to the Center of the Earth - In the Footsteps of Jules Verne
Journey to the Center of the Earth (Voyage au centre de la terre) is one of the best-known novels by French author Jules Verne. The novel is a fantastic tale about a two-month journey in which the distance of 5000 kilometers between an Icelandic and an Italian volcano is covered beneath the earth's surface.Image: Ampersand
Journey to the Center of the Earth - In the Footsteps of Jules Verne
Jules VernesImage: Ampersand

The French author Jules Verne skillfully weaves together scientific findings and fiction to create an adventure novel that continues to inspire generations of artists, filmmakers and scientists to this day. 

Journey to the Center of the Earth - In the Footsteps of Jules Verne
Image: Ampersand

What is behind Jules Verne's stories? What do we know about the center of the Earth? Has science succeeded in making the journey that the writer envisioned? What journeys have scientists successfully made into the depths of the Earth?  

Journey to the Center of the Earth - In the Footsteps of Jules Verne
Image: Ampersand

Today, technological progress offers geologists, biochemists and seismologists new opportunities to reach the center of the Earth. Two scientific expeditions, in Iceland and the Sultanate of Oman, attempt to uncover the secrets of the Earth's interior, mirroring the mythical scenes from Jules Verne's imaginary tale.

Journey to the Center of the Earth - In the Footsteps of Jules Verne
Image: Ampersand

The documentary shows how literature and science feed into one another, inspire our imagination and can still hold surprises to this day.   
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 22.11.2024 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 22.11.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 23.11.2024 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 24.11.2024 – 19:15 UTC
MON 25.11.2024 – 09:15 UTC
MON 25.11.2024 – 16:15 UTC
MON 25.11.2024 – 21:15 UTC
WED 27.11.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5