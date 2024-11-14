"Journey to the Center of the Earth” has lost none of its fascination to this day. In Jules Verne's fantastic novel, people set off on a scientific expedition to the center of the earth in 1863.

The French author Jules Verne skillfully weaves together scientific findings and fiction to create an adventure novel that continues to inspire generations of artists, filmmakers and scientists to this day.

What is behind Jules Verne's stories? What do we know about the center of the Earth? Has science succeeded in making the journey that the writer envisioned? What journeys have scientists successfully made into the depths of the Earth?

Today, technological progress offers geologists, biochemists and seismologists new opportunities to reach the center of the Earth. Two scientific expeditions, in Iceland and the Sultanate of Oman, attempt to uncover the secrets of the Earth's interior, mirroring the mythical scenes from Jules Verne's imaginary tale.

The documentary shows how literature and science feed into one another, inspire our imagination and can still hold surprises to this day.



