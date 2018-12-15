Jose Mourinho leaves Manchester United with immediate effect

Manchester United announced the departure of Jose Mourinho, 55, in a short statement posted on the club's official website on Tuesday.

"Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect," the statement said. "The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

The stated added that a caretaker manager would run the club until the end of the current season "while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."

Mourinho leaves the club with United in sixth place in the table on 26 points from 17 matches, including their 3-1 defeat by league leaders Liverpool on Sunday, which left them 19 points out of first place.

Mourinho won the Europa League and the League Cup in his first season with the club, 2016-17, before guiding the team to second in the league and reaching the FA Cup final last season.

pfd/ftm (Reuters, AFP, AP)