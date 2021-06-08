Visit the new DW website

Joschka Fischer

Joseph Martin "Joschka" Fischer was a prominent member Germany’s Green party, who was foreign minister from 1998 to 2005. The former taxi driver was one of the country’s most popular politicians.

Joschka Fischer, born in South Western Germany in 1948, never gained a school-leaving certificate, he never attended a university or a college but joined the left-wing student protest movement in the late 1960s. Politically active since throughout 1970s, he formally joined the then-West German Green Party ("Bündnis 90/Die Grünen," as the party's officially called in German) in 1982. Fischer embraced a frank and confrontational debating style. In 1985, Fischer became Minister for the Environment in the Landtag of Hesse causing a stir when he appeared at his oath of office ceremony wearing trainers. DW stories tagged Joschka Fischer are collated on this page.

15.12.1985 Der Vorstandssprecher der Grünen, Rainer Trampert, am Rednerpult bei der Bundesversammlung der Grünen im baden-württembergischen Offenburg. Aufgenommen am 15. Dezember 1985. | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's Green party: How it evolved 08.06.2021

Germany's Greens have been trailblazers for ecological movements around the world. But since the 1980s they have become increasingly mainstream.
Aufnahme vom Gründungsparteitag der Grünen in Karlsruhe. Aufgenommen am 13. Januar 1980. | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's Green party riding wave of popularity 10.01.2020

Once a motley crew of peace activists, Germany's Green party is now a firm pillar of mainstream politics. All told, the Greens can look back on a successful journey as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

New leaders of the German Green party, Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, attend a news conference at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Germany's Greens focus on foreign policy as political winds change 15.11.2019

Germany's Green party is still riding high in opinion polls and has a good chance of being part of the next government. As the party convenes at its annual congress this weekend, its platform is broadening.
The Final Solution to the Jewish Question: An Einsatzgruppe D soldier about to shoot a Jew kneeling at a partially filled mass grave in Vinnitsa, Ukrainian SSR, Soviet Union, in 1942. The Einsatzgruppen were SS paramilitary task forces whose main purpose was the extermination of Jews. WHA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY !ACHTUNG AUFNAHMEDATUM GESCHÄTZT! Copyright: WHA UnitedArchives012165 The Final Solution to The Jewish Question to Einsatzgruppe D Soldier About to Shoot a Jew kneeling AT a partially Filled Mass Grave in Vinnitsa Ukrainian SSR Soviet Union in 1942 The Einsatzgruppen Were SS paramilitary Task Forces whose Main Purpose what The extermination of Jews Wha PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Regard date estimated Copyright Wha UnitedArchives012165

Nazi SS suspects still not charged: German media report 28.09.2017

German troops murdered more than 30,000 Jews near Kyiv in Ukraine in 1941. Eight elderly men suspected of assisting those units have yet to face any charges in court, according to German public broadcaster ARD.
15.12.1985 Der Vorstandssprecher der Grünen, Rainer Trampert, am Rednerpult bei der Bundesversammlung der Grünen im baden-württembergischen Offenburg. Aufgenommen am 15. Dezember 1985. | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's Green party: How it evolved 24.09.2017

Germany's Greens have been trailblazers for ecological movements around the world. But since the 1980s they have become increasingly conservative — and remain an opposition party.
ARCHIV: 2014+++++++Zwei Frauen und ein Mann gehen am 22.05.2014 in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) nebeneinander. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa (zu dpa: Studie: Frauenanteil in Führungsetagen steigt nur langsam vom 13.01.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (c) picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert

How politicians play with fashion 15.09.2017

Do clothes really make the (wo)man? German voters head to the polls on September 24, and their top politicians' appearances – especially the women – could influence the vote.
ARCHIV - Grüne Luftballons wehen am Berliner Postbahnhof am Rande der Wahlparty der Grünen (Foto vom 27.09.2009). Die Berliner Grünen surfen derzeit nicht nur auf einer stetig ansteigenden Umfragewelle nach oben - sie verbuchen auch einen Mitgliederrekord. Am Vortag konnte die Partei das 4514. Berliner Mitglied begrüßen, wie die Grünen am Freitag (22.10.2010) mitteilten. Foto: Jochen Lübke dpa/lbn (zu lbn 4173 vom 22.10.2010) +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Germany's Greens mark 30 years in parliament 06.03.2013

From humble beginnings, the Green Party stirred up German politics when it entered parliament three decades ago. What started as a protest party is now an established part of the country's political landscape.
Der FDP-Vorsitzende Guido Westerwelle kommt am Montag (04.04.11) in Berlin an der FDP-Zentrale zur FDP-Praesidiumssitzung an. Der scheidende FDP-Chef Westerwelle zieht sich auch als Stellvertreter von Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) zurueck. Es ist voellig klar, dass der naechste Parteivorsitzende, wenn er dem Kabinett angehoert, auch Vizekanzler wird, sagte Westerwelle nach Angaben aus Teilnehmerkreisen im FDP-Praesidium am Montag in Berlin. (zu dapd-Text) Foto: Oliver Lang/dapd

German foreign minister under fire after Libya U-turn 28.08.2011

Germany's Free Democratic Party have denied they are trying to oust foreign minister and party member Guido Westerwelle. The foreign minster has faced widespread criticism for his U-turn on NATO intervention in Libya.
Bosnian Muslim woman Fatima Begovic, 53, cries as she watches former Yugoslavian President Slobodan Milosevic on television during his trial at the UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2002 in refugee center for Srebrenica widows in Tuzla. All of the male members of her family are missing since the Srebrenica massacre. Milosevic is accused of war crimes committed against non-Serbs in Kosovo, Croatia and Bosnia, including the Srebrenica massacre. (AP Photo/Amel Emric)

The Balkan Dilemma: Germany returns to military action 28.12.2010

Burdened by the genocidal legacy of National Socialism, Germany swore never again to wage war. In part two of a three-part series, DW examines how the country returned to military action in the Balkans.
Parteilogo Bündnis 90/Die Grünen

From radical opposition to mainstream party: The rise of the Greens 19.11.2010

Germany's Green party meets for its annual conference this weekend. It originally set out to be the anti-party party. Now, 30 years later after the party was founded, they're a force to be reckoned with.
Die beiden Spitzenkandidaten der Grünen für die Bundestagswahl, Renate Künast und Jürgen Trittin, stellen am Mittwoch (08.07.2009) in Berlin die Wahlkampfplakate der Partei vor. Neben Plakaten mit Porträts der Spitzenkandidaten stehen Aussagen zu Arbeitsmarkt und Umweltpolitik im Mittelpunkt. Foto: Tim Brakemeier dpa/lbn +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

The Green party: Getting used to opposition 24.08.2009

Having spent seven years in government with the Social Democratic Party, the Greens had to use the last legislature creating a meaningful opposition to its former partner. Now this opposition faces its first major test.
Bundeskanzler Gerhard Schroeder, rechts, und Bundesaussenminister Joschka Fischer, links, beim Abflug auf dem Flughafen in Luxemburg am Freitag, 10. Juni 2005. Schroeder traf mit der franzoesischen und luxemburgischen Regierung zusammen, um ueber die EU-Krise nach den gescheiterten Voten in Frankreich und den Niederlanden zu beraten. (AP Photo/ Jan Bauer) --- German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, right, and German Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer, left, pose for medias as they leave the airport in Luxembourg on Friday, June 10, 2005. Schroeder had a meeting with the France's and Luxemburg's governments to talk about EU-crisis after unsuccessful referendums in France and Netherlands about a new EU convention. (AP Photo/ Jan Bauer)

German lobbyists work for gas pipelines 07.07.2009

Perhaps it is no coincidence that the memories of last winter's gas shortage in the European Union, have prompted competing gas pipelines to the EU to hire two former German politicians to smooth the way.
**ARCHIV**Der ehemalige deutsche Aussenminister Joschka Fischer spricht waehrend eines Interviews am 11. Oktober 2007 in Zuerich. Fischer greift in den hessischen Landtagswahlkampf ein. Wie der Landesverband der Gruenen am Montag, 14. Jan. 2008 berichtete, wird Fischer am kommenden Montag, 21. Jan. auf einer Parteikundgebung in Wiesbaden reden. (AP Photo/Keystone/Alessandro Della Bella) --Former german foreign Minister Joschka Fischer gives an interview Oct 11, 2007 in Zurich. (AP Photo/Keystone/Alessandro della Bella)

Germany's Fischer to promote EU gas pipeline 26.06.2009

According to a report, former German Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer has signed a six-digit contract to promote the planned European Nabucco gas pipeline project.
Die Fahne Deutschlands weht vor dem Berliner Reichstag, dem Sitz des Deutschen Bundestages, aufgenmommen am 15.04.2004. Vor fünf Jahren, am 19.04.1999, wurde das alte Reichstagsgebäude nach dem knapp 307 Millionen Euro teuren Umbau als neuer Bundestag eröffnet - acht Jahre nach dem Umzugsbeschluss von Bonn nach Berlin. Seit dem ist das historische Gebäude nicht nur Sitz des Bundestages sondern auch interssante Sehenswürdigkeit für viele in- und ausländische Touristen. Der wilhelminische Koloss mit der Inschrift Dem Deutschen Volke über dem Hauptportal und mit der neuen Glashaube mitten im neuen Regierungsviertel wurde seit 1999 von gut 9,5 Millionen Menschen besichtigt.

Concerns Arise Over Germany's Go-It-Alone Finance Plan 24.10.2008

The German government has failed in dealing with the current finance crisis, says former Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer. Indeed, some in Europe are worried that Berlin is taking its own path.
** ARCHIV ** Soldaten der Bundeswehr riegeln am 23. September 2004 waehrend einer Evakuierungsuebung Teile des Marinestuetzpunktes Wilhelmshaven mit Stacheldraht ab. Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel hat von der SPD weitere Zugestaendnisse im Bereich der Inneren Sicherheit gefordert. Bei einer CDU-Wahlkampfveranstaltung im mittelhessischen Wetzlar forderte die Parteichefin am Sonntag, 13. Januar 2008, kuenftig die Bundeswehr auch im Inneren einzusetzen: Wir muessen doch gewappnet sein, wenn wir in eine existenzbedrohende Situation kommen. (AP Photo/Joerg Sarbach)

Former German Minister Calls for Flexible EU Defense Policy 29.07.2008

Former German Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer has called for a group of EU states to develop a military force capable of reacting to crises around the world. He said the bloc needs a flexible defense policy.
** ARCHIV ** Bewaffnete deutsche ISAF Soldaten stehen am 20. Februar 2007, Wache bei der Eroeffnung einer medizinischen Einrichtung in Kabul, Afghanistan. Der Bundestag ist am Freitagmorgen, 12. Oktober 2007, zusammengekommen, um ueber die Verlaengerung des Bundeswehreinsatzes in Afghanistan um ein Jahr abzustimmen. Das Mandat umfasst die Teilnahme von bis zu 3.500 deutschen Soldaten an der ISAF-Mission zur Absicherung des zivilen Wiederaufbaus sowie den Einsatz von sechs Tornado-Flugzeugen. Es wird mit einer breiten Mehrheit der Koalitionsfraktionen und der FDP gerechnet. (AP Photo/Musadeq Sadeq) --- ** FILE ** German soldiers, part of the International Security Assistance force (ISAF) stand guard during the opening ceremony of a German-funded medical center project in the Deh Sabz district of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2007. (AP Photo/Musadeq Sadeq)

Former Minister: Germany Must Fight in Southern Afghanistan 04.05.2008

Germany's Bundeswehr will have to fight in the more dangerous southern region of Afghanistan in the foreseeable future, according to former Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer.
