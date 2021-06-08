Joseph Martin "Joschka" Fischer was a prominent member Germany’s Green party, who was foreign minister from 1998 to 2005. The former taxi driver was one of the country’s most popular politicians.

Joschka Fischer, born in South Western Germany in 1948, never gained a school-leaving certificate, he never attended a university or a college but joined the left-wing student protest movement in the late 1960s. Politically active since throughout 1970s, he formally joined the then-West German Green Party ("Bündnis 90/Die Grünen," as the party's officially called in German) in 1982. Fischer embraced a frank and confrontational debating style. In 1985, Fischer became Minister for the Environment in the Landtag of Hesse causing a stir when he appeared at his oath of office ceremony wearing trainers.