Spanish Tenor

José Carreras was born on December 5, 1946 in Barcelona. He was discovered in 1971 by Spanish opera star Monserrat Caballé and went on to become one of the famous “three tenors” along side Placido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti. At the peak of his career in 1987 Carreras was diagnosed with leukemia. A bone marrow transplant is responsible for saving his life.