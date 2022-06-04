 Jonas Kaufmann – Tenor Supreme | Arts.21 - The Culture Magazine | DW | 23.07.2022

Arts.21

Jonas Kaufmann – Tenor Supreme

Arts.21 joined Jonas Kaufmann at Naples' Teatro San Carlo and the Vienna State Opera. The star tenor opened up about the joys and frustrations of opera, the ups and downs of his career, the coronavirus, and knowing when it's time to leave the stage.

Watch video 26:06
Arts.21 | Series 'Meet the Artist - Jonas Kaufmann'

Jonas Kaufmann is currently among the most sought-after tenors in the world.  He has been filling opera houses for more than two decades - from the New York Met, to La Scala in Milan, to the Bavarian State Opera.

In his interview with Arts.21, Kaufmann speaks candidly about the highs and lows of an international career, what singers fear, his vocal crisis, and about how he found his way back to the stage. He reveals why singing is still so important to him, and how he will know when it's time to stop.

When it comes to the Germany's coronavirus response, he says that the cultural and creative sector has been disproportionately affected by lockdown restrictions. 

Like so many, Jonas Kaufmann has been forced off the stage by the pandemic. But he has found joy in working on other projects and spending time with his family. 

He explains why aspiring young opera singers shouldn't rush their vocal development or their careers. And how he's managed to stay at the pinnacle of the opera world for nearly two decades.

Arts.21 met the celebrated opera singer for an exclusive interview on the stage of the Teatro San Carlo and at the Vienna State Opera.

