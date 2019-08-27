 Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $8 billion over drug side effect | News | DW | 09.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $8 billion over drug side effect

A jury ruled that the pharmaceutical giant failed to properly warn that the drug Risperdal could cause males to grow breasts. Johnson & Johnson said it would challenge the "grossly disproportionate" award.

A Johnson & Johnson building in California (Reuters/M. Blake)

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson must pay $8 billion (€7.3 billion) in punitive damages to a man for failing to warn that a psychiatric drug could cause female breast tissue growth in males, a jury in the US state of Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday.

Johnson & Johnson immediately called the damages awarded "grossly disproportionate" with the initial award in the case of $680,000 and said it believed the ruling would be overturned.

Read more:US approves ketamine-like drug for depression 

The company accused the court of preventing the defense from presenting evidence about the drug Risperdal's labeling that "clearly and appropriately outlined the risks associated with the medicine" or the benefits for patients with serious mental illness.

The plaintiff, Nicholas Murray, similar to other male plaintiffs in the mass tort litigation over Risperdal, alleges that after being prescribed the medicine when he was a minor, he grew breasts, an incurable condition known as gynecomastia.

Read more: Germans develop breast cancer blood test

Watch video 05:10

Gynecomastia - Breast growth in men

The case is one of thousands against Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals seeking damages in Pennsylvania and other states for failing to properly warn of Risperdal's side effects.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Risperdal in 1993 for treating schizophrenia and episodes of bipolar mania in adults.

cw/se (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay billions in talc cancer case

A US court has ordered the Johnson & Johnson cosmetics firm to pay out $4.69 billion in damages to women who claim using their talc gave them cancer. The firm denies the women's claims that the talc contains asbestos. (13.07.2018)  

Johnson & Johnson fined $572 million for fueling opioid crisis

Oklahoma's attorney general accused Johnson & Johnson of a "multi-billion-dollar brainwashing campaign" to get doctors to overprescribe opioids, downplaying the addiction risks. J&J shares surged after the ruling. (27.08.2019)  

US approves ketamine-like drug for depression

US health officials have allowed esketamine, a chemical similar to the party drug and anesthetic ketamine, to be used for treating depression. The new drug will be distributed by Johnson & Johnson as a nasal spray. (06.03.2019)  

Germans develop breast cancer blood test

Breast cancer kills more women globally than any other cancer. Doctors in Germany say they've now developed a new test that can accurately detect cancer in the blood. (21.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Gynecomastia - Breast growth in men  

Related content

USA Johnson & Johnson Pharma Unternehmen

Johnson & Johnson fined $572 million for fueling opioid crisis 27.08.2019

Oklahoma's attorney general accused Johnson & Johnson of a "multi-billion-dollar brainwashing campaign" to get doctors to overprescribe opioids, downplaying the addiction risks. J&J shares surged after the ruling.

DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe & America 27.08.2019

Johnson & Johnson fined $572m for opioid crisis - Charities in Britain mobilize to provide for poor

DW Business Asia Sendungslogo

DW Business - Asia 27.08.2019

Johnson & Johnson fined $572m for opioid crisis - Indian central bank approves record payout to state - VW legend Ferdinand Piëch dies aged 82

Advertisement