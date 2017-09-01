Visit the new DW website

Joan Miró

Joan Miró (1893-1983), born in Barcelona, was a Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist, and a leading representative of both Surrealism and Catalan nationalism.

From age seven onwards, Miró attended drawing classes and studied at a fine art academy later on. Inspired by artists Vincent van Gogh and Paul Cézanne, as well as Cubism and Surrealism, Miró was attracted to a community of artists in Montparnasse, and moved to Paris in 1920, but spent his summers in Catalonia. Before becoming successful, his first exhibition in 1918 was ridiculed. Miró despised traditional painting methods as bourgeois. In a famous statement, he even declared he wanted to "assassinate painting." Museums dedicated to Miró were built in his hometown Barcelona, and his adoptive city of Palma de Mallorca.

Why artist Joan Miró's monsters weren't just oversized toys 01.09.2017

A new exhibition in Germany showcases lesser-known works created during the last two decades of the Catalan artist's life. The sculptures feature some of Joan Miró's favorite obsessions: women, birds, sex and monsters.

Joan Miró's world of monsters 01.09.2017

In his sculptures, the famous 20th-century Catalan artist created a "world of monsters" that wasn't completely innocent. An exhibition in Germany features his late works from the 1960s-70s.

A day in Barcelona 12.12.2016

Barcelona is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe.  Its wonderful location between the mountains and the sea influences the city's culture, cuisine and lifestyle.
The Murals of Joan Miró 06.06.2016

Spanish surrealist Joan Miró was fascinated by walls, and he loved to work in large formats. And now, a new exhibit devoted to Miró's work has opened in Frankfurt.
Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 04.06.2016 06.06.2016

This week, we have political themes: What do artists think of Brexit? Plus: a new film about Stefan Zweig's years in exile. And a new book about the hell that is life under Boko Haram. And how to rebuild Palmyra?
Extratour Barcelona 11.04.2016

Barcelona is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe. Its wonderful location between the mountains and the sea influences the city's culture, cuisine and lifestyle.
Great Views: A Day in Barcelona 11.04.2016

Barcelona is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe.  Its location between the mountains and the sea influences the city's culture, cuisine and lifestyle.
How artist Joan Miro broke down walls by painting them 01.03.2016

Joan Miro is one of the most renowned painters of the 20th century. Now a major exhibition in Frankfurt celebrates the artist who once declared he wanted to "kill painting."
Monumental paintings: Joan Miró and the power of walls 01.03.2016

The famous Catalan artist wanted to revolutionize painting. In a special exhibition, the Schirn Kunsthalle in Frankfurt shows Miró's preference for large-scale formats and walls.
Miró: the painting poet 05.02.2015

Literature and art were inseparable to Joan Miró (1893-1983). The Spaniard is considered one of the most significant painters of the 20th century. An exhibition in Hamburg now examines his approach to literature.
What's on at Europe's Museums 26.07.2004

Vienna shows works by US artist Mike Kelley, Budapest celebrates the genius of Miró, the Italian city of Faenza plays host to exquisite Japanese porcelain and Potsdam evokes the lost beauty of manors in East Prussia.