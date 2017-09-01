Joan Miró (1893-1983), born in Barcelona, was a Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist, and a leading representative of both Surrealism and Catalan nationalism.

From age seven onwards, Miró attended drawing classes and studied at a fine art academy later on. Inspired by artists Vincent van Gogh and Paul Cézanne, as well as Cubism and Surrealism, Miró was attracted to a community of artists in Montparnasse, and moved to Paris in 1920, but spent his summers in Catalonia. Before becoming successful, his first exhibition in 1918 was ridiculed. Miró despised traditional painting methods as bourgeois. In a famous statement, he even declared he wanted to "assassinate painting." Museums dedicated to Miró were built in his hometown Barcelona, and his adoptive city of Palma de Mallorca.