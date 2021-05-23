Joan Baez is an American folk singer, songwriter and civil rights activist.

Born on January 9, 1941 as Joan Chandos Baez, she acquired international fame through her folk songs, which became anthems of the civil rights movement in the 1960s. Baez contributed to Bob Dylan's career by touring with him before he became famous. Producing over 30 albums over five decades, her greatest hits include "We Shall Overcome," "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" and "Swing Low." She has received several awards for her social activism; Amnesty International has even created an accolade in her name, the "Joan Baez Award for Outstanding Inspirational Service in the Global Fight for Human Rights."