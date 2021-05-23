Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Joan Baez

Joan Baez is an American folk singer, songwriter and civil rights activist.

Born on January 9, 1941 as Joan Chandos Baez, she acquired international fame through her folk songs, which became anthems of the civil rights movement in the 1960s. Baez contributed to Bob Dylan's career by touring with him before he became famous. Producing over 30 albums over five decades, her greatest hits include "We Shall Overcome," "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" and "Swing Low." She has received several awards for her social activism; Amnesty International has even created an accolade in her name, the "Joan Baez Award for Outstanding Inspirational Service in the Global Fight for Human Rights."

A mural of songwriter Bob Dylan by Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra is on display in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 15, 2016. On October 13, 2016, Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. Dylan is the second Nobel laureate in literature from Minnesota after Sinclair Lewis, whose biting satire of Midwestern life and the race to materialism won him the prize in 1930, a first by an American. Dylan's Nobel comes months after Minnesota's other musical luminary -- Prince, who proudly associated himself with the Minneapolis area -- died of an accidental painkiller overdose. / AFP / STEPHEN MATUREN / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Shaun TANDON, For Dylan, aura of mystery extends to hometown RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read STEPHEN MATUREN/AFP via Getty Images)

'Forever young': Poet, Nobel laureate Bob Dylan turns 80 23.05.2021

"Blowin' in the Wind," "Mr. Tambourine Man" and many more: Dylan's songs were the soundtrack of DW's Susanne Spröer's youth. A take on the legend's birthday.
06.07.2019 **** Musikerin Joan Baez Konzert Insel Grafenwerth

Joan Baez turns 80: How she made me a political person 08.01.2021

The singer-songwriter, who has just turned 80, is a folk music icon who fought for civil rights and against the Vietnam War. DW's Susanne Spröer recalls how Baez changed her life. 
Woodstock - Szene 1969 UnitedArchives01362607 Woodstock Scene 1969 UnitedArchives01362607

Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture 01.08.2019

A three-day festival of "peace and music" on a farm field in New York became the epitome of the counterculture movement of the 1960s. As Woodstock 50 is officially cancelled, here's a look back at the real thing.

US folk singer Joan Baez performs during the 40th Paleo Festival Nyon on July 25, 2015 in Nyon, the biggest open-air festival in Switzerland and one of Europe's major musical events. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

American folk legend Joan Baez announces farewell tour 27.02.2018

The singer-songwriter and activist will take her final concert bow in November after a final two-month dash across the US. Baez will also tour the UK and Europe to promote the latest album in her decades-long career.
07.04.2017 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show – New York City, U.S., 07/04/2017 – ELO performs a tribute to Chuck Berry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pearl Jam and Joan Baez lead Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2017 08.04.2017

Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder urged action against global warming, while Baez boasted of her devotion to social activism. But one of the most anticipated performances revolved around Journey and singer Steve Perry.
Die US-Folksängerin Joan Baez steht am Freitag (04.07.2008) im Rahmen ihrer Europatournee in Dresden auf der Freilichtbühne Junge Garde. Foto: Matthias Hiekel dpa/lsn +++(c) dpa - Report+++ picture-alliance/dpa/M.Hiekel

Joan Baez' anti-Trump song goes viral 06.04.2017

In the run-up to her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, folk legend Joan Baez touts her condemnation of the new US president with a critical ditty.

@dwnews - Social media embraces Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize win 14.10.2016
epa04860535 American folk singer Joan Baez performs on the main stage during the 40th Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland,, 25 July 2015. The open-air music festival runs from 20 to 26 July. EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI picture alliance/dpa/M. Trezzini

Human being, pacifist, folk singer: Joan Baez turns 75 08.01.2016

Singer, songwriter and civil rights activist: Joan Baez remains one of the strongest voices of pacifism. The "Queen of Folk Music" turns 75 on January 9.
ACHTUNG SPERRFRIST 24.03.2015 01:00 - Die Bildkombo zeigt den chinesischen Künstler Ai Weiwei und US-Sängerin Joan Baez (Archivfotos). Baez wird in diesem Jahr von Amnesty International als «Botschafterin des Gewissens» ausgezeichnet. Sie bekommt den Preis zusammen mit dem chinesischen Künstler Ai Weiwei, wie die Menschenrechtsorganisation am 23.03.2015 mitteilte. Fotos: Peter Kneffel/CHINO LEMUS/HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (zu dpa Joan Baez und Ai Weiwei werden Amnesty-«Botschafter des Gewissens» vom 23.03.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Joan Baez, Ai Weiwei receive Amnesty International award in Berlin 21.05.2015

Human rights meet culture in this year's Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award. Folk singer Joan Baez and dissident Chinese Artist Ai Weiwei are being honored for their contribution to human rights.
ACHTUNG SPERRFRIST 24.03.2015 01:00 - Die Bildkombo zeigt den chinesischen Künstler Ai Weiwei und US-Sängerin Joan Baez (Archivfotos). Baez wird in diesem Jahr von Amnesty International als «Botschafterin des Gewissens» ausgezeichnet. Sie bekommt den Preis zusammen mit dem chinesischen Künstler Ai Weiwei, wie die Menschenrechtsorganisation am 23.03.2015 mitteilte. Fotos: Peter Kneffel/CHINO LEMUS/HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (zu dpa Joan Baez und Ai Weiwei werden Amnesty-«Botschafter des Gewissens» vom 23.03.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Ai Weiwei, Joan Baez win top Amnesty International award 24.03.2015

Human rights group Amnesty International has bestowed its top award for human rights on the Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei and American folk singer Joan Baez. Both won this year's Ambassador of Conscience Award.
Copyright: privat (die gezeigten Nutzer erklären sich damit einverstanden, dass ihre Bilder im Rahmen von My DW veröffentlicht werden.) Vermerk: *** Nur für My DW zu verwenden *** Foto von privat, zeitlich unbegrenzt und honorarfrei, nur im Zusammenhang mit der Rubrik “Geschichten“ zu nutzen Stichworte: Geschichten/ Stories/ Historias/ My DW/ Kundenservice/ Christine Burgmer aus Deutschland

A folk band with big dreams 03.04.2014

Christine recalls a warm day when her band played in a music competition. It was also the day when the lofty dreams of this young musician would come crashing to the ground.