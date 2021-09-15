Visit the new DW website

Joachim Löw

Joachim "Jogi" Löw has been head coach of the German national soccer team since 2006.

Löw, born in 1960, played attacking midfield for Bundesliga sides Stuttgart and Freiburg in the 1980s. His coaching career took off with Stuttgart, he began his stint with the German national team as Jürgen Klinsmann's assistant coach prior to the 2006 World Cup. Once Klinsmann stepped down, after the tournament in Germany, Löw took the reins. In 2014, after three failed attempts at major tournaments, he claimed Germany's fourth World Cup title. If "Joachim Löw" is in the keywords - be it from our articles, picture galleries, or videos - they you'll find the content on this page.

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - MARCH 22: Head coach Joachim Loew talks to Mesut Oezil during a Germany training session ahead of their international friendly match against Spain at ESPRIT arena on March 22, 2018 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce's Mesut Özil returns to Germany — but will not meet Joachim Löw 15.09.2021

Mesut Özil is back in Germany for a Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt with his Turkish club Fenerbahce. But the coronavirus means there will be no clear-the-air talks with ex-Germany coach Joachim Löw.
BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL - JULY 08: Assistant coach Hansi Flick (L) and head coach Joachim Loew of Germany look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Semi Final match between Brazil and Germany at Estadio Mineirao on July 8, 2014 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Is Hansi Flick the second coming of Joachim Löw? 06.09.2021

Germany's 6-0 thrashing of Armenia had the look of a national team reborn under new head coach Hansi Flick. But is he really all that different to the man whose knack for success deserted him near the end of his tenure?
STUTTGART, GERMANY - AUGUST 31: Hans-Dieter Flick, Head Coach of Germany looks on during a training session at Gazi-Stadion auf der Waldau on August 31, 2021 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

'Germany needs a proper striker like Harry Kane' 31.08.2021

Germany’s Hansi Flick era begins this week with a triple header of World Cup qualifiers. Ex-Germany player Markus Babbel has weighed in with his take on why they failed under Joachim Löw but could succeed under Flick.
Hansi Flick (Bundestrainer), GES/ Fussball/ DFB Medien Get-together mit Bundestrainer Hansi Flick und seinem Team, 10.08.2021 Football / Soccer: DFB media get-together with German national coach Hansi Flick and his team, Frankfurt, August 10, 2021 Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB via GES-Sportfoto

Hansi Flick promises 'all-in mentality' as Germany seek fresh start 10.08.2021

After inspiring a star-studded side who had lost their spark as Bayern Munich head coach, Hansi Flick is looking to repeat the trick with the German national team. The first priority is a change in mindset.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 Germany's Manuel Neuer reacts after England's Raheem Sterling scored their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

'LÖXIT' and 'the tears of Wembley': German media react to Euro 2020 defeat 30.06.2021

The morning after the night before, the German media reacted to Germany's Euro 2020 exit against England, and to the end of Joachim Löw's time in charge. DW rounds up the headlines.
30/06/2021 Fußball: EM, Pressekonferenz Deutschland.Fußball: EM, Nach dem Aus der deutschen Mannschaft gegen England, Online-Pressekonferenz. Der scheidende Bundestrainer Joachim Löw nimmt an der Pressekonferenz teil.

Joachim Löw: 'I take responsibility for Germany's early Euro 2020 exit' 30.06.2021

After 15 years, Germany head coach Joachim Löw hands over to Hansi Flick following another poor tournament. At his final press conference, Löw wished his successor well, admitted to some mistakes and took a look back.
COLOGNE, GERMANY - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Joachim Loew of Germany talks during an interview prior to the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Germany and Switzerland at RheinEnergieStadion on October 13, 2020 in Cologne, Germany. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Joachim Löw: Germany's greatest coach, but a man who stayed too long 29.06.2021

Germany are out of Euro 2020 and Joachim Löw's tenure in charge of the national team is over after 15 years. Löw helped revolutionize German football and won the World Cup in 2014, but he didn't know when to stop.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

Opinion: England's Raheem Sterling shows Joachim Löw that football has moved on 29.06.2021

Germany were knocked out of Euro 2020 by England at Wembley as Joachim Löw's reign comes to an end. The man of the match was Raheem Sterling, the sort of player Germany don't have, says DW's Matt Ford.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 England manager Gareth Southgate and Germany coach Joachim Loew after the match Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley

Euro 2020: Germany's Joachim Löw era ends with loss to England 29.06.2021

Germany's Euro 2020 ended with a defeat in London against England. For Joachim Löw, the end of the tournament also meant the end of his career as head coach.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Germany v Hungary - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 23, 2021 Germany's Thomas Mueller reacts Pool via REUTERS/Christof Stache

Thomas Müller: Germany's resurgent 'Raumdeuter' urges Harry Kane to be patient 26.06.2021

Much was made of Joachim Löw recalling two of the three players he axed after Russia 2018. Thomas Müller's return has shown just how pivotal he is to Germany, and he also has a message for England's Harry Kane.
Germany's Leon Goretzka, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany,Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Lukas Barth/Pool Photo via AP)

Euro 2020: Germany progress to Round of 16 after 2-2 draw with Hungary 23.06.2021

On a night of high drama, Germany have squeezed into the last 16 of the European Championship with a 2-2 draw with Hungary. Germany had been minutes away from going out but will now face England in the last 16 in London.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Germany v Hungary - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 23, 2021 Germany's Mats Hummels reacts after the match Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein

Opinion: Euro 2020 — Germany got more than they deserved 23.06.2021

For much of Wednesday night, Germany and Joachim Löw were staring down the barrel of another embarrassing early Euros exit. Despite qualifying, they were poor against Hungary and their flaws remain, says Matt Pearson.
Germany's Leon Goretzka, left, challenges Portugal's Renato Sanches during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany at the football arena stadium in Munich, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Christof Stache/Pool via AP)

Euro 2020: Leon Goretzka ready to help banged-up Germany 22.06.2021

Germany’s win against Portugal was emphatic, but it also came at a price. With Thomas Müller struggling with injury, Joachim Löw might be forced to rely on his squad depth sooner rather than later.
MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 19: Serge Gnabry of Germany celebrates their side's second goal, an own goal by Raphael Guerreiro of Portugal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match between Portugal and Germany at Football Arena Munich on June 19, 2021 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Opinion: Germany's organized chaos the right formula for Euro 2020 19.06.2021

After defeat to France, Joachim Löw had demanded more dynamism, speed and risk from his players against Portugal. What he got was an hour of organized chaos. DW's Matt Ford thinks it bodes well for Germany at Euro 2020.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - France v Germany - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 15, 2021 Germany coach Joachim Loew Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Euro 2020: Germany need to get 'into competitive mode' 18.06.2021

Joachim Löw gave a lengthy speech to his Germany team a day before their game against Portugal at Euro 2020. Germany don’t need to win to advance, but another defeat would put this side in a corner.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - France v Germany - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 15, 2021 Germany's Mats Hummels and Kai Havertz look dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst

Euro 2020: Germany and Hummels caught in the eye of Pogba's French storm 15.06.2021

An own goal from returning defender Mats Hummels was enough to condemn Germany to defeat in their Group F opener against world champions France. With European champions Portugal up next, another early exit looms.
