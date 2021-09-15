Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Joachim "Jogi" Löw has been head coach of the German national soccer team since 2006.
Löw, born in 1960, played attacking midfield for Bundesliga sides Stuttgart and Freiburg in the 1980s. His coaching career took off with Stuttgart, he began his stint with the German national team as Jürgen Klinsmann's assistant coach prior to the 2006 World Cup. Once Klinsmann stepped down, after the tournament in Germany, Löw took the reins. In 2014, after three failed attempts at major tournaments, he claimed Germany's fourth World Cup title. If "Joachim Löw" is in the keywords - be it from our articles, picture galleries, or videos - they you'll find the content on this page.
Mesut Özil is back in Germany for a Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt with his Turkish club Fenerbahce. But the coronavirus means there will be no clear-the-air talks with ex-Germany coach Joachim Löw.
After 15 years, Germany head coach Joachim Löw hands over to Hansi Flick following another poor tournament. At his final press conference, Löw wished his successor well, admitted to some mistakes and took a look back.
Much was made of Joachim Löw recalling two of the three players he axed after Russia 2018. Thomas Müller's return has shown just how pivotal he is to Germany, and he also has a message for England's Harry Kane.
On a night of high drama, Germany have squeezed into the last 16 of the European Championship with a 2-2 draw with Hungary. Germany had been minutes away from going out but will now face England in the last 16 in London.