Joachim "Jogi" Löw has been head coach of the German national soccer team since 2006.

Löw, born in 1960, played attacking midfield for Bundesliga sides Stuttgart and Freiburg in the 1980s. His coaching career took off with Stuttgart, he began his stint with the German national team as Jürgen Klinsmann's assistant coach prior to the 2006 World Cup. Once Klinsmann stepped down, after the tournament in Germany, Löw took the reins. In 2014, after three failed attempts at major tournaments, he claimed Germany's fourth World Cup title. If "Joachim Löw" is in the keywords - be it from our articles, picture galleries, or videos - they you'll find the content on this page.