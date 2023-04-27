  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Jerry Springer photographed in 2008
Former talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79Image: MediaPunch/IMAGO IMAGES
CultureUnited States of America

Jerry Springer, former US talk show legend, dies at 79

46 minutes ago

The former host of "The Jerry Springer Show" and one-time mayor of Cincinnati died in his home after a short illness, according to a family spokesperson.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QdhQ

Jerry Springer, a former talk show host and one-time mayor of the city of Cincinnati, has died at the age of 79, Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson and a friend of Springer's, said in a statement.

Galvin said Springer died at home in suburban Chicago after a brief illness.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Galvin said.

"He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Jerry Springer hosting his show flanked by three women in silver dresses on each side
The Jerry Springer Show became a favorite American guilty pleasureImage: Virginia Sherwood/AP Photo/picture alliance

The Jerry Springer Show

Springer's daytime talk show was synonymous with lurid drama, and often had his guests shouting, cursing or throwing chairs.

The show, which started in 1991, ran for 4,000 episodes over 27 years as it became a favorite American guilty pleasure. 

In the late 1990s, Springer defended the disgust against his show, saying "television does not and must not create values, it's merely a picture of all that's out there  the good, the bad, the ugly."

During its peak, the show topped daytime TV ratings in the US, beating out even Oprah Winfrey's show.

Political career

Springer, the son of Jewish German immigrants, studied political science and had a law degree. 

He served as the mayor of Cincinnati, in the US Midwest state of Ohio, in 1977.

He was considering running for governor of Ohio as recently as 2017, but later announced on his podcast that he would not seek the position.

fb,sdi/wd (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People board a French vessel in Port Sudan on April 25

Sudan updates: China, France fly and ferry more people out

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Four men in army uniforms walking across a street

Sudan: Russia's Wagner Group and the grab for power and gold

Sudan: Russia's Wagner Group and the grab for power and gold

ConflictsApril 26, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A PDF soldier watching a military base through the scope of his roger sniper rifle

Myanmar: Can a disunited opposition challenge the army?

Myanmar: Can a disunited opposition challenge the army?

PoliticsApril 26, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Erdogan's supporters holding up his picture amid a sea of Turkish flags at a rally in Germany

Why many Turks in Germany still vote for Erdogan

Why many Turks in Germany still vote for Erdogan

Politics8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woshwosh worker refurbishing a sneaker

Poland: How two women are promoting sustainable fashion

Poland: How two women are promoting sustainable fashion

Business7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

external

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

Politics8 hours ago04:12 min
More from Middle East

North America

A man on the ground faced by a bull

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

SocietyApril 26, 20237 images
More from North America

Latin America

A car drives down a road near farmland in Lobos, Argentina

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

BusinessApril 26, 202302:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage