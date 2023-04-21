  1. Skip to content
Jens Krepela
Jens Krepela

Freelance editor specializing in sports, sports science, politics in sports, doping and current affairs

Jens Krepela has worked at DW since his traineeship in 2003. He was a reporter and anchor for DW's TV station and has since worked as a freelancer for all of DW's platforms.

Growing up near Stuttgart, Jens Krepela earned a degree in sports science in Cologne. During his time as a student, he also worked for ARD's Sportschau program. 

In 2003 he took part in Deutsche Welle's traineeship program, where he worked in DW's Cologne, Berlin and Washington offices. Afterward he worked as a TV presenter for DW's main news program in Berlin.

After a brief stint with Spiegel magazine in Hamburg, he returned to the Rhineland in 2009 and has since worked as a reporter and moderator for DW and WDR. Since 2012, he has also worked as a lecturer for journalism studies at universities in Düsseldorf. 

Jens Krepela has devoted himself to a while spectrum of topics: personal stories in sports as well as background stories on politics in sport and sports science.

Featured stories by Jens Krepela

Flag bearers Kimia Yousofi and Farzad Mansouri of Team Afghanistan jointly holding a flag inside a large stadium.

Olympics: Female Afghan athletes in exile seek pathway

Sport is forbidden for women in Afghanistan. So hundreds of female athletes fled. They're demanding a shot at the Games
SportsApril 21, 2023
'StandWithUkraine and STOP WAR banners in the Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga and its TV deal with Russia

Unlike other major European football leagues, the Bundesliga has not scrapped its TV deal with Russia.
SoccerApril 6, 2022
Stories by Jens Krepela

Hands holding up the World Cup trophy

Saudi Arabia forging network to bid for 2030 World Cup

Media reports say that Riyadh is offering to cover all construction costs – but it remains far from a done deal.
SoccerMarch 3, 2023
Dancers holding up artificial doves on poles

Opinion: Olympics without Russia please!

Letting Russians and Belarusians return to international competition would send the wrong signal, writes Jens Krepela.
Jens Krepela
Commentary
SportsJanuary 31, 2023
Kingsley Coman

World Cup: Kingsley Coman and the abyss of social media

After Kingsley Coman missed a penalty in the World Cup final, social media was flooded with racist messages.
SoccerDecember 19, 2022
Swimmers in competition off the coach of Hawaii

Ironman World Championship: More equality comes at a cost

This year's World Ironman Championship features a new format in which women and men compete on different days.
SportsOctober 7, 2022
Members of Iran's national team are seen wearing black training jackets to cover their team emblems

Iranian sports world criticizes regime​​​​​​​

Following the arrest of an ex-national team player, more Iranian athletes are criticizing the regime.
SportsOctober 5, 2022
Dang Qiu

Little enthusiasm for the Worlds in table-tennis-crazy China

The World Table Tennis Team Championships are the first major sporting event to be hosted by China since the Olympics.
SportsSeptember 20, 2022
