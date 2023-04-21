Growing up near Stuttgart, Jens Krepela earned a degree in sports science in Cologne. During his time as a student, he also worked for ARD's Sportschau program.

In 2003 he took part in Deutsche Welle's traineeship program, where he worked in DW's Cologne, Berlin and Washington offices. Afterward he worked as a TV presenter for DW's main news program in Berlin.

After a brief stint with Spiegel magazine in Hamburg, he returned to the Rhineland in 2009 and has since worked as a reporter and moderator for DW and WDR. Since 2012, he has also worked as a lecturer for journalism studies at universities in Düsseldorf.

Jens Krepela has devoted himself to a while spectrum of topics: personal stories in sports as well as background stories on politics in sport and sports science.