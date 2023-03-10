  1. Skip to content
Police at the Jehovah’s Witness hall on Friday morning, there's light snow
Police said they are gradually rolling back security forces from the areaImage: Steven Hutchings/Tnn/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Hamburg — what we know

31 minutes ago

Eight people, including the perpetrator, were dead following a shooting in the Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg. Many questions remain about possible motives and the shooter. DW summarizes what we know so far.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OU9M

Police activity at the site of the Jehovah's Witness Hall shooting that left eight people dead has slowed Friday morning and a press conference is expected Friday noon.

What we know about the shooting in Hamburg

- The scene of the shooting in Hamburg, Germany's second-largest city, was the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, in the city's Gross Borstel neighborhood. The house of worship is a modern and boxy three-story building.

- Police said eight police were confirmed dead, including the perpetrator.

- Police were alerted to the shooting around 9:15 p.m. (2015 UTC/GMT) on Thursday. Police from a headquarters less than a kilometer away quickly responded to the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall.

Several dead after shooting in Hamburg

- Police said they believe there was one shooter.

- Officers present on site did not use their firearms.

What remains unclear

- The number of people who were injured. Several media reports say between six and eight people were injured.

- There was no information on the possible motive and the background was still unclear. Germany's Der Speigel news magazine reported he was a former member of Jehovah's Witnesses.

- There was no information on the number of people inside the building or how the shooter was able to enter the building.

How have German leaders responded?

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the shooting a "brutal act of violence" and said his thoughts were with the "victims and their families. And with the security forces who have faced a difficult operation."

- German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said authorities were working urgently to investigate the crime.

- Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher tweeted that the news was “shocking” and offered his sympathy to the victims’ relatives

- EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson expressed sorrow and said her thoughts were with the victims and their families.

The story will be updated.

rm/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

