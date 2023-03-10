Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Hamburg — what we know

Eight people, including the perpetrator, were dead following a shooting in the Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg. Many questions remain about possible motives and the shooter. DW summarizes what we know so far.

Police activity at the site of the Jehovah's Witness Hall shooting that left eight people dead has slowed Friday morning and a press conference is expected Friday noon.

What we know about the shooting in Hamburg

- The scene of the shooting in Hamburg, Germany's second-largest city, was the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, in the city's Gross Borstel neighborhood. The house of worship is a modern and boxy three-story building.

- Police said eight police were confirmed dead, including the perpetrator.

- Police were alerted to the shooting around 9:15 p.m. (2015 UTC/GMT) on Thursday. Police from a headquarters less than a kilometer away quickly responded to the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall.

- Police said they believe there was one shooter.

- Officers present on site did not use their firearms.

What remains unclear

- The number of people who were injured. Several media reports say between six and eight people were injured.

- There was no information on the possible motive and the background was still unclear. Germany's Der Speigel news magazine reported he was a former member of Jehovah's Witnesses.

- There was no information on the number of people inside the building or how the shooter was able to enter the building.

How have German leaders responded?

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the shooting a "brutal act of violence" and said his thoughts were with the "victims and their families. And with the security forces who have faced a difficult operation."

- German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said authorities were working urgently to investigate the crime.

- Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher tweeted that the news was “shocking” and offered his sympathy to the victims’ relatives

- EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson expressed sorrow and said her thoughts were with the victims and their families.

The story will be updated.

rm/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)