Jeanne Moreau (1928-2017) was an acclaimed French actress. The femme fatale of the "French New Wave" is best-known for her performance in Francois Truffaut's "Jules and Jim."

Jeanne Moreau was much praised for her wide variety of roles as she also starred in comedies and action movies. Moreau was also known for being very outspoken on many issues and " always rebellious against the established order," as French President Macron put it. Moreau also worked with Truffaut on the Hitchcock-style thriller "The Bride Wore Black," while other notable films with her include Luis Bunuel's "Diary of a Chambermaid," Michelangelo Antonioni's " The Night" and "The Chimes at Midnight,"by Orson Welles in which she played a prostitute.