  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Afghanistan
Niger
Women's World Cup
CatastropheJapan

Japan: Tropical storm Lan brings floods and chaos

4 hours ago

Authorities have issued evacuation orders and the highest-level warning for Tottori. Hundreds of flights have been canceled and tens of thousands of households have been left without power.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VA0P
People running in rain and wind
Osaka has been among the cities hit by the tropical stormImage: JIJI Press/AFP/Getty Images

A major tropical storm hit Japan's main island of Honshu early on Tuesday, with torrential downpours and violent gusts prompting landslide warnings and causing power outages and flight cancelations.

The storm, dubbed Lan, which has been downgraded from typhoon status, made landfall at 5 a.m. (2000 GMT) in Wakayama prefecture, about 600 kilometres (375 miles) west of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

What disruption has Typhoon Lan caused?

Lan has brought wind gusts of up to 144 kmh (90 mph) in addition to torrential rainfall and high waves, causing authorities to issue warnings in several regions.

"Please exercise extreme caution against landslides, surging water in low-lying areas, swollen and flooded rivers and violent winds," the weather agency said on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.  

A local utility reported that at least 50,000 households in seven regions had lost power as of Tuesday morning, while local commuter trains were stopped by flying debris.

Nearly 900 flights were suspended as planned, as were express train services.

More than 180,000 residents, especially in Wakayama, Kyoto and the ancient capital of Nara, were issued with non-compulsory evacuation notices.

The storm is expected to sweep over the region for all of Tuesday before moving out to the Sea of Japan.

tj/rt (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A mother holds a little girl with a doctor in the background

Japan: Can anything be done to stop population decline?

Japan: Can anything be done to stop population decline?

Japan lost 800,000 people last year, with deaths outpacing births at a record rate. The government has plans to reverse this trend but many fear its efforts will fail.
SocietyAugust 3, 2023
A few dozen people stand in front of the Peace Park statue in Nagasaki to remember those who died in the nuclear bomb blast 78 years ago

Atomic bomb memorial scaled back in Nagasaki amid storm risk

Atomic bomb memorial scaled back in Nagasaki amid storm risk

Nagasaki, the last city to be hit by an atomic bomb, has marked the 78th anniversary of the deadly attack. The memorial ceremony had to be reduced due to fears of a powerful storm.
SocietyAugust 9, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul,

Afghanistan: 2 years of Taliban rule 'worse than feared'

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Yoweri Musevini to sign anti-LGBT law

Uganda's LGBTQ+ community lives in fear

Uganda's LGBTQ+ community lives in fear

EqualityAugust 14, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Indian and Pakistani soldiers lower their respective national flags during a flag off ceremony at India and Pakistan joint border check post, Wagah

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

SocietyAugust 13, 202303:25 min
More from Asia

Germany

Four youths in front of a fence and accomodation facility for refugees

Germany sees surge in Turkish asylum seekers

Germany sees surge in Turkish asylum seekers

Society19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman walks past a currency exchange office in Moscow

Russian ruble tanks amid Vladimir Putin's war economy

Russian ruble tanks amid Vladimir Putin's war economy

Business2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A poster of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi among debris from a protest camp in Rabaa, Cairo.

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

PoliticsAugust 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Young people are greeted by a crowd as they walk up stairs

Climate victory: Bad news for oil and coal?

Climate victory: Bad news for oil and coal?

Nature and Environment15 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A young man in red swimming trunks flips into a swimming pool on the coast

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

Society22 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage