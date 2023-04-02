  1. Skip to content
DW's chief technology correspondent Janosch Delcker
DW's chief technology correspondent Janosch DelckerImage: Privat

Janosch Delcker

DW's chief technology correspondent

Janosch Delcker is DW's chief technology correspondent based in Berlin. He covers the intersection of politics and technology, tech governance, and how the rise of digital technology is impacting democracy. 

Janosch holds an M.A. degree in political journalism from Columbia University’s School of Journalism and worked as a staff reporter for Politico and Der Spiegel before joining DW in 2021. 

A former Fulbright scholar, his international reporting on technology and politics has been recognized with, among others, the US Foreign Press Association’s national award.

Featured stories by Janosch Delcker

How dangerous is TikTok?

The ascent of the Chinese app has alarmed lawmakers worldwide. What are they worried about?
TechnologyFebruary 4, 2023
Twitter's sacking of content moderators raises concerns

Former contract worker tells DW she expects abuse on the platform to surge.
PoliticsNovember 16, 2022
Cybersecurity: How to protect critical infrastructure

Hacking attacks can paralyze entire societies — and they can be used as a powerful military weapon.
PoliticsSeptember 30, 2022
Stories by Janosch Delcker

German court to decide over phone searches of asylum-seekers

Did authorities break the law by combing through a refugee's phone to find out where she was from?
Politics3 hours ago
Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Top executives at Signal, Mozilla, and Proton tell DW how to take on the world's tech giants.
PoliticsNovember 24, 2022
What does Elon Musk want with Twitter?

The world's richest man now controls social media giant Twitter. How will he use that power?
TechnologyOctober 28, 2022
What will the internet of the future look like?

The "metaverse" or "web3" could overhaul the web as we know it. How can you avoid repeating the mistakes of today's web?
PoliticsSeptember 18, 2022
Russian disinformation looms large over German winter

Russia could exploit fears of soaring prices and energy shortages to stoke social unrest in Germany, officials warn.
PoliticsSeptember 12, 2022
How Germany plans to catch up in tech

Germany is falling behind in technology. Here’s how Berlin wants to turn things around.
PoliticsAugust 31, 2022
