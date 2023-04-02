Janosch Delcker is DW's chief technology correspondent based in Berlin. He covers the intersection of politics and technology, tech governance, and how the rise of digital technology is impacting democracy.

Janosch holds an M.A. degree in political journalism from Columbia University’s School of Journalism and worked as a staff reporter for Politico and Der Spiegel before joining DW in 2021.

A former Fulbright scholar, his international reporting on technology and politics has been recognized with, among others, the US Foreign Press Association’s national award.